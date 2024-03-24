BREAKING: Former IAF Chief R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria joined the BJP on Sunday, March 24, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls.

Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria joined the BJP in the presence of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Along with him, former YSRCP leader Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli also joined the saffron party in the national capital.

Advertisement

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde lauded Bhadauria's long service in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and expressed confidence that he will now contribute actively in the political field after playing an active role in the defence forces. The BJP leader said Bhadauria spent nearly 40 years in the IAF and contributed to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhadauria hails from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is yet to name its candidates from several seats in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy)