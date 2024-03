Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar on March 4-6 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 110,600 crore. "Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The development works which will be inaugurated cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives," Modi said in a post on X.

On March 4, at around 10:30 am, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Adilabad, Telangana, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. Thereafter, at around 3:30 pm, Modi will visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

On March 5, at around 11 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Sangareddy, Telangana. At around 3:30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore at Chandikhole, Jajpur in Odisha.

On March 6, at around 10:15 am, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata. Thereafter, the prime minister will visit Bettiah in Bihar at around 3:30 pm, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 12,800 crore.

At the public programme in Adilabad, Telangana, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the power, rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 56,000 crore. The major focus of the projects will be the power sector, the PMO said.

Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects related to the power sector across the country.

He will dedicate NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli.

Based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project will supply 85 per cent power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the prime minister.

Modi will also dedicate 660 MW (Unit-2) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand.

This is the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with an air-cooled condenser of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to one-third in comparison to conventional water-cooled condensers.

The commencement of work on this project was flagged off by Modi.

The prime minister will also dedicate the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and STP Water to the Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, he will lay the foundation stone of the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

Modi will inaugurate seven projects and also lay the foundation stone of one project of the Power Grid Corporation of India. These projects will play a crucial role in strengthening the National Grid, the PMO said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC's) 380 MW solar project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Around 792 million units of green power will be generated each year from the project.

Modi will lay the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited's 1,200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The park will generate about 2,400 million units of electricity every year.

The prime minister will inaugurate three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. These projects have a total capacity of 200 MW.

The foundation stone of these projects was also laid by Modi.

He will inaugurate the Naitwar Mori hydropower station along with the associated transmission line in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

Among other projects, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two solar projects of SJVN in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh & Dhubri, Assam.

In addition to the power sector, projects in the road and rail sector will also be taken up during the visit.

The prime minister will dedicate the newly electrified Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation.

He will also lay the foundation for two major national highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra, and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.

In Sangareddy, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore.

These projects encompass multiple key sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for three national highway projects.

During the programme, he will also inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Sanathnagar - Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings.

The entire 22-km route of the project has been commissioned with automatic signalling and has been completed as part of the MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Phase-II project.

As part of it, six new station buildings have come up at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations.

Modi will also flag off the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time.

Further, the prime minister will inaugurate the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. He will also inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad. It has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance the research and development activities in the civil aviation sector.

In Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, marking a historic milestone in India's nuclear power programme, Modi will witness the initiation of core loading of India's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity. This PFBR has been developed by BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited).

The reactor core consists of control subassemblies, blanket subassemblies and fuel subassemblies. The core loading activity consists of the loading of reactor control subassemblies, followed by the blanket subassemblies and the fuel subassemblies which will generate power.

In Chandikhole, Odisha, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore. The projects relate to sectors including oil & gas, railways, road, and atomic energy.

In Kolkata, with a focus on enhancing avenues for ensuring ease of urban mobility, Modi will inaugurate Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section, Taratala-Majerhat Metro section (part of Joka-Esplanade line); Pune Metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch; Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension project (Phase IB) from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station; Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar; and Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

He will flag off train services on these sections. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi.

