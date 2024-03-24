×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Gali Janardhana Reddy Likely to Rejoin BJP in Karnataka Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Founder and President of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha Gali Janardhana Reddy recently met with Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Gali Janardhana Reddy Likely to Rejoin BJP in Karnataka Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Gali Janardhana Reddy Likely to Rejoin BJP in Karnataka Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: Founder and President of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha Gali Janardhana Reddy recently met with Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, fueling speculations of the former rejoining the saffron camp ahead of the General Election to the Lok Sabha. 

Sources told Republic that BJP top brass has given green signal to Reddy to rejoin the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He is likely to join the party tomorrow, further strengthening the BJP in Karnataka, claimed sources. 

Reddy has been serving as a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the Gangawati Assembly constituency since 13 May 2023 being associated with the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha.

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

