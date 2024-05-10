“My message is that this game of deceit has to come to an end," said PM Modi. | Image:Republic Media

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke about his govenrment's commitment in wiping out corruption completely from India. In the much-awaited 100-minute interview with Arnab, the Prime Minister addressed various topics and offered perspectives on his vision for India and tackling several urgent matters.

When asked by Arnab about why corruption has not been eradicated completely even after 10 years of the NDA-led BJP government, PM Modi said, "Only those who are untainted can fight against corruption. I have zero tolerance to corruption and corruption will be wiped out. The game of deceit has to come to an end."

The Prime Minister revealed that since assuming power, those who once preached about corruption have been exposed. He also stated that upon taking office, he granted probe agencies a free hand and unrestricted authority to operate. Adding that his fight against corruption was not guided by vengeance, PM Modi made it clear that agencies were instructed to act without bias towards any person or party.

PM Modi said, "When you can see piles of cash, how can you question the CBI or ED? The fact is, the corrupt have been caught red-handed."

On being asked about his message to those corrupted and facing probe, Prime Minister Modi said, "My message is that this game of deceit has to come to an end. Like the black market, corruption will also be wiped out. I have zero tolerance to corruption, so there will be no compromise for anyone."

PM On Returning Looted Money to the Poor

When asked about returning 'looted money' by corrupt to the poor, the PM said, “I am finding legal ways to return attached property, money to the victims. PM disclosed that Rs 1.25 lakh crore of seized money can be returned to victims. Rs 17,000 crore of the looted money has already been returned.” He added that in Kerala, Communists looted money from poor and middle-class families in a co-op bank scam, while in Bihar he said that he is still finding a way to figure out how to return land to victims in Land for job scams.

"This is the money of middle-class people and they have all the rights to get it back," he added.

