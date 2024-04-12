'Ghar Mein Ghus Ke...': PM Modi Speaks on Benefits of Electing Strong Govt During Rishikesh Rally

Advertisement

PM Modi's Rishikesh Rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed the benefits of electing a strong government while addressing a poll rally in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Thursday, April 11. The Prime Minister through his statements took a dig at the former Congress governments, especially UPA 1 and UPA 2.

PM Modi said that under the "strong" and stable BJP-led government at the Centre, the country's security forces are eliminating terrorists on their own turf. “Today, there is a strong government in the country. Under this 'mazboot Modi sarkar, atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai'. Whenever we have had a weak government in the country our enemies have taken advantage,” said PM Modi during Rishikesh Rally.

“Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country.” the Prime Minister said. PM Modi said he stopped the corrupt from looting the country and their anger against him was at its height.

‘Shakti, Border Villages’: PM Attacks Congress

He also asked the people of Uttarakhand to give a befitting reply to the Congress for talking about eliminating "Shakti" which is symbolised by the revered goddesses of Uttarakhand -- Maa Dhari Devi and Jwalpa Devi.

He also said the "weak" Congress governments in the past could not strengthen the border infrastructure. Now roads and tunnels are being built along the borders, PM Modi said alleging that the Congress governments neglected the border villages.