5 TMC Leaders Resign From Goa Unit Ahead Of Polls; Allege 'party Trying To Divide Goans'

In a major blow to the Trinamool Congress, five primary members of the AITC Goa has resigned with immediate effect on Friday. Their resignation letters submitted to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee states that the leaders have resigned in view of the party's motive to divide the people of Goa.

Reportedly the resignation letter reads, "We do not want to continue with a party which is trying to divide Goans." Former Goa legislator Lavoo Mamlatdar, also among the five leaders who resigned has accused the party of being communal and further trying to divide the Hindus and Christians for votes in the poll-bound state. His resignation came nearly three months after he joined the Mamta Banerjee-led party in September along with a few other local leaders.

Further accusing the TMC of collecting the data of people in the name of rolling out the welfare scheme named 'Griha Lakshmi Scheme', Mamlatdar proclaimed that the "TMC is worse than the BJP". While speaking to the media after submitting his resignation, the former Ponda MLA said, "I had joined the party as I was really impressed with the party's performance in West Bengal assembly polls. I was under the impression that it is a secular party but what I have noticed in the past 15-20 days, it is worst than BJP," Further alleging TMC of dividing Hindus and Christian, he said that TMC is a "communal party" and is trying to "disturb the secular fabric" in the state.

Noting down the West Bengal's government 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme introduced for women in the state, he said that the party has been giving only Rs 500 in West Bengal, whereas they have promised Rs 5,000 for women under the 'Griha Lakshmi' scheme in Goa which is next to impossible. "This is just a scheme to collect data from Goa", he remarked.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's quest in poll-bound Goa

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party is making a keen effort to mark its presence in the coastal state ahead of the upcoming Goa polls. With the motive of emerging victorious in the state, CM Banerjee is also leading several party campaigns for convincing the votes from the people of Goa. Also, she has made several promises during these campaigns which include the 'Griha Lakshmi' scheme.

Recently, several leaders including former sitting MLA from Goa's Curtorim constituency, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço also joined TMC ahead of the elections.



Image: PTI