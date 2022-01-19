Trouble is brewing for TMC ahead of the Goa elections as sources told Republic TV that former CM Luizinho Faleiro is upset after getting a ticket from Fatorda. The veteran politician represented the Navelim constituency 7 times from 1980 and served as the CM for two terms when he was in the Congress party. After switching allegiance to TMC last year, he was appointed as the party's national vice president and nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Though he was present during the press conference when Goa TMC chief Kiran Kandolkar released the party's first list of 11 candidates, sources revealed that he was not consulted before finalising his candidature. He is now likely to issue a strong statement in a few hours, sources added. In Fatorda, Faleiro has been pitted against sitting MLA and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai.

TMC's thrust on Goa elections

For the upcoming Goa elections, TMC has forged an alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. In the last few months, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state. After Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, several other leaders from other parties including Congress and BJP followed suit. In a setback for TMC, Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco quit the party within a month of joining.

According to the first list, former GFP working president Kiran Kandolkar will contest from Aldona instead of Tivim, which he had won as a BJP candidate in 2012. Jagdish Bhobe, who switched allegiance from GFP to the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Tuesday after being denied a ticket from St. Andre, also found a place in the list. On the other hand, NCP-turned-TMC MLA Churchill Alemao and his daughter Valanka have been fielded from Benaulim and Navelim respectively.

Meanwhile, sources also indicated that the MGP is unhappy with its ally TMC. Founded by Dayanand Bandodkar, MGP was the ruling party in Goa from the first Assembly polls in 1963 to 1979 but has gradually lost its grip over the state after the rise of Congress and BJP. As per sources, the BJP top brass is in touch with MGP to forge an alliance even as Goa goes to the polls less than a month away. While the voting will take place on February 10, the election results shall be declared on March 10.