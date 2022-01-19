AAP Fields Amit Palekar As Goa CM Face; Kejriwal Claims 'fresh Face To Cleanse Politics'

Confirming Republic TV's scoop, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, announced Amit Palekar as the party's CM face. Picking Palekar - an advocate by profession, Kejriwal claimed that the Bhandari community who were hurt at being ignored in Goa was included now. Hailing Palekar's activism and his recent hunger strike to conserve a heritage site in Goa, Kejriwal claimed that Palekar was a new face and had never been in politics before. CM. Goa, along with Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single-phase on February 14. Results are to be announced on March 10.

AAP fields Amit Palekar as Goa CM face

"Bhandari Samaj is the biggest section of the society in Goa and are hurt that why no one amongst them is the cm. AAP's Goa CM face is Amit Palekar. He has done a lot for goa, contributed a lot in corona times, and a new face who has never done politics," said Kejriwal at a Don Paula press meet.

Sources state that Palekar's recent hunger strike has gained a lot of traction, tipping the scales in his favour. Palekar had staged an indefinite hunger strike to save old Goa's heritage site where an illegal construction was being built. As his health deteriorated, Kejriwal praised his courage saying that the government was forced to cave in. In response, the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) wrote to Old Goa Panchayat, to revoke technical clearance and demolish the illegal structure.

After TCP issued the demolition orders, Palekar said, "This victory belongs to Goenkars. It was possible because a lot of concerned citizens raised their voices against the illegality. We have accomplished a lot, but the battle isn't yet over. Now the legal fight will start, and it will not end until the building is demolished". Apart from Palekar, AAP Vice President Valmiki Naik and Pratima Coutinho were also in the running for CM face.

About Palekar

Palekar - a social activist from St Cruz joined the Aam Aadmi Party in October 2021. Palekar had gained praise among locals for helping citizens during the 2nd COVID wave by arranging hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. As per reports, Palekar's mother has been sarpanch of Merces village in St Cruz for the past 10 years.

AAP has been aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model - free electricity, free healthcare, women allowance, farm loan waiver, free religious trips. Similarly, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state, inducting popular leaders like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, TMC has promised out Bengal-like schemes in Goa. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.