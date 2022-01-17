AAP Sends Feelers To Manohar Parrikar's Son Amid Struggle To Get BJP Ticket For Goa Polls

As the Goa election looms closer, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that late BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal was welcome to join AAP. This comes amid the growing perception that the saffron party might deny a ticket to Utpal Parrikar for contesting the polls from Panaji.

Even as the former Goa CM's son has threatened to contest as an Independent candidate if BJP does not accept his demand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly tried to dissuade him from doing so during a meeting on January 11.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "I respect Manohar Parrikar Ji, His son is welcome to join the party if he wants to". Incidentally, Shiv Sena which is contesting the upcoming Goa election in an alliance with NCP has also offered to back Utpal Parrikar's candidature for the Panaji seat.

After the untimely death of his father in 2019, Utpal Parrikar had made public his desire to contest the subsequent by-election in Panaji. However, BJP gave the ticket to Sidharth Kuncalienker and ended up losing to Congress for the first time since 1994. Ironically, the winning Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate switched allegiance to BJP along with 9 other party colleagues just a few months later.

Indicating that Parrikar might not be named the Panaji candidate while speaking to the media on January 12, BJP's Goa polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said, "Manohar (Parrikar) Bhai worked very hard to establish BJP in Goa. But a person doesn't get a ticket in BJP just because is the son of Parrikar Saheb or any other leader. They are considered based on their capability. The decision in this regard can't be taken by me but the Parliamentary Board."

