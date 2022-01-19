Hours after being declared the Chief Ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa, lawyer and social worker Amit Palekar in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami underlined that the party had become a 'force to reckon with' in the state. The statement comes ahead of assembly elections in the coastal state, which is scheduled to take place in a single phase. The voting will take place on February 14, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

"The CM face should be announced by the parties prior to the elections so that the people exactly know who is going to lead them if the respective party comes to power. They will case their votes accordingly," said Palekar during the exclusive.

'TMC is non-existential'

For the 40-seat assembly, there are political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party challenging the AAP.

Talking about TMC, AAP's Palekar said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was 'non-existential' in State politics. "I don't consider them a threat, they picked up all the world politicians for leading them, but they left the party, days after joining it," the AAP CM candidate said, citing the example of Lavoo Mamlatdar and Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

Talking about senior leaders like Luizinho Faleiro who have joined the TMC, he said," The people of Goa have already lost faith in these senior leaders."

'Since 2017, we have seen the degradation of Congress'

Coming to Congress, Palekar accused the party of creating a 'false narrative' in the state. "It is a fact that since 2017 till the election now, the people of Goa have seen the degradation of Congress in different forms," he said, underlining that the politics of Goa was different from that of the entire country.

"Congress does not understand that, and that is why they are losing connection with the voters," he added.

'BJP has failed Goa'

In the end, Palekar came to the ruling BJP and underlined that the Pramod Sawant-led Party has failed Goa and Goans. Pointing out that he and his family have been associated with the party till very recently, Palekar outlined that they left it because they had 'no expectation' left from it anymore.

"There is widespread corruption in the BJP. None of the members wants to work for the people, and that is why the few who are exceptions, are leaving the party," he claimed.

With less than a month to go for the elections, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa. The latest pre-poll survey conducted by Republic-P Marq has projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, Republic-P Marq has projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.