Amit Shah Vows To Make Goa 'Aatmanirbhar', Slams Congress For 'instability And Anarchy'

Ahead of Goa Assembly elections 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress for their governance of 'instability and anarchy' when they were in power in the state, assuring that the BJP make the state 'golden', 'prosperous' and 'Aatma-nirbhar'.

While addressing an election rally in Goa's Mayem constituency, Home Minister Shah said, "In this election, the people of Goa are going to decide their future for the next five years. On one side, you have the Congress which works under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, there is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which works under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Goa has seen the governance of both these parties. When Congress was in power here, there was instability and anarchy, whereas the BJP's governance has been all about stability and development." "Today I want to remember the late Manohar Parrikar ji. He had dedicated his entire life for the development of Goa. In 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019, Goa blessed the BJP with full majority. This time, we, the workers of BJP have come here with the goal of 'Hattrick Goa'. In next five years, apart from stability and development, we will also make Goa 'Aatma-nirbhar'. Under the leadership of our young CM Pramod Sawant, we will make Goa golden as well as prosperous," Shah added.

Talking about the BJP's contributions to the coastal state, HM Shah said, "The double engine government has done a lot for the development and infrastructure of Goa. I want to ask Digambar Kamat ji that the Congress government at the Center gave only Rs 432 crore to Goa in the 2013-14 Budget, but Modi ji did the work of increasing it to 2,567 crores."

"Yesterday BJP leader Shri Nitin Gadkari ji revealed Goa's Sankalp Patra (Manifesto). 22 major resolutions have been taken in this Manifesto. We have decided to form a stable government with your blessings by getting 22 seats in 2022. With 22 resolutions, Goa has to be made golden," Amit Shah added.

On Tuesday, a 22-point promise BJP manifesto was released by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The major highlight of the BJP manifesto was "no increase in state duties for three years on petrol and diesel."

Goa is all set to vote to elect its next government on February 14. The coastal state has already declared February 14, Monday as a public holiday to encourage more people to vote.