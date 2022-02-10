Arvind Kejriwal Adds To Poll Promises In Goa, Avers 'Land Rights To All Goans In 6 Months'

With just four days left for the conduct of the assembly elections in Goa, Debutante Aam Aadmi Party is putting its best foot forward to sway the polls. Making a slew of announcements yet again in the poll-bound state, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Goans to vote him to power for the development of the state.

'Land rights to all Goans within 6 months of government formation': Arvind Kejriwal

While campaigning in Goa’s Poriem, Arvind Kejriwal promised that if his party forms the government, he will give land rights to all Goan citizens in the first six months of being voted to power. Endorsing his previous announcements of free water, education and electricity, Delhi Chief Minister ushered that every household will get the benefit of up to Rs 2 lakhs with his policies in place.

“We'll give Goans land rights in 6 months after forming govt. We'll repair all the roads in the state. We'll give free treatment, education, electricity, water & due to these facilities every household will get the benefit of Rs 2 lakh per year,” AAP Supremo said.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had launched its poll manifesto for the coastal state on Sunday, Feb 6 and had called it a proposition that inculcates 3 Ps -- ‘Progress, Preservation and Prosperity.’ The party’s manifesto was launched by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

List of AAP's Poll Promises for Goa Elections

In his previous visits, Arvind Kejriwal had made several poll-related promises.

1. He had said that if AAP forms the government next year, they will provide the youth employment opportunities under their ‘Employment Guarantee Act,’ and until they get placed, they will be given Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance.

2. He had also announced a free pilgrimage scheme, where he had mentioned that the AAP government will offer free teerth yatra to Ayodhya for Hindus and for the people of other communities, religious trips will be offered for Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Wellington and Shirdi.

3. He had also promised that his government will look after people of the mining and tourism sector who have lost their jobs during COVID-19 and suffered heavy losses.

4. Kejriwal had asserted that if elected, the AAP government will provide Rs. 5,000 each to families of miners and people from the tourism industry.

5. He has also laid down an eight-point agenda for the upliftment of the Scheduled Tribe communities.

6. These promises added up to the list of announcements of free electricity for everyone and free water.

