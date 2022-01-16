Arvind Kejriwal Claims 'AAP Fresh Hope For Goa People'; Lists Agenda For Upcoming Election

Ahead of the Goa elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor Arvind Kejriwal informed that the party has developed a 13-point agenda for the public. Addressing the press in Panaji, Kejriwal on Sunday said gave a list of initiatives that the AAP will undertake if chose to power. Goa elections will be conducted in only one phase, which will fall on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Arvind Kejriwal's promises in Goa:

Employment will be provided to youth

those who do not get it will get the aid of Rs 3000 per month

Land rights would be provided in 6 months of coming into power

Mohalla clinics and hospitals will be opened in every village and district of Goa

Farming issues will be solved after discussing with the farmer community

The trading system will be streamlined and simplified

Rs 1000 will be provided to every woman above 18 yrs of age

The tourism sector will be developed as per international standards

Goa will have 24×7 free electricity and water

Roads will be improved and free education will be given in all govt schools

Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP fresh hope for Goa people'

Goa public is looking forward to the upcoming elections on Feb 14. AAP is fresh hope. They didn't have any choice except BJP/Congress earlier, they want a change & are frustrated: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Goa pic.twitter.com/VqoOXkdVLS — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

AAP releases first list of candidates for Goa polls

Last week, AAP had released its first list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. It included at least 4 former BJP members- Vishawajit K Rane, Satyavijay Naik, Alina Saldanha and Mahadev Naik. Vishawajit K Rane who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly polls from Poriem against veteran Congressman Pratapsingh Rane have been renominated from the same seat.

Additionally, Satyavijay Naik will fight the polls from Valpoi which is currently represented by Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Meanwhile, Anita Saldanha and Mahadev Naik who served as Ministers in BJP-ruled governments have been fielded in Cortalim and Siroda respectively. Taking to Twitter, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "My best wishes to all the candidates. Goa wants change". In the 2017 polls, AAP not only failed to win a single seat but 38 candidates lost their deposits also.

Image: ANI