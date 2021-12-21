Arvind Kejriwal Promises Corruption-free Govt In Goa If AAP Voted To Power In 2022

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently on a two-day visit to poll-bound Goa has promised the citizens a corruption-free state if his party assumes power in next year's assembly elections. Addressing a public gathering in Panji on Tuesday, December 21, Kejriwal also lashed out at the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that both have bad intentions for the state. His long list of poll promises also includes the resumption of mining in the state regarding which the Delhi CM said will be commenced within six months after his election victory.

Launching a scathing attack at his opponents, Kejriwal called Goa a 'first-class' state which is run by 'third-class' politicians. Questioning the public what they received from other parties except for corruption, he vowed to make the first corruption-free government in Goa.

Goa is a first-class state with absolutely third-class politicians. I think Goa deserves much better politicians. What did these parties give you apart from corruption in the last 60 years? Our party will make the first corruption-free govt in Goa: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Goa pic.twitter.com/QyENyisw2N — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Kejriwal, who is guaranteeing reforms based on a Delhi-like model, has also promised jobs to the locals along with monthly assistance of Rs. 5,000 to each family till the mining process begins in the state. Claiming to have provided ten thousand jobs in the national capital, Kejriwal also assured a sum of Rs. 3,000 each month to job aspirants till the time they get recruited to any firm. Responding to the opposition's argument of luring locals with freebies, Kejriwal had said that his government will prepare the allowance budget (Rs. 1000 crore) from the corruption money (Rs. 4400 crores) which amounted to 20% of the state's annual budget (22,000 crores).

Besides, he also alleged that the BJP leaders object to the allowance of Rs1,000 to non-working women as they believe that giving money to women will empty the treasury.

Using Delhi as a yardstick, Kejriwal also asked the public to ask their friends and relatives if they receive 24-hour free electricity along with water and free travel to holy sites. He revealed that the AAP has begun registrations of devotees for their visits to places like Ayodhya, Velankani and Ajmer Sharif adding that two dedicated trains to Ayodhya are also awaiting the travellers. Again targeting the opposition, he said that his government's intentions are to provide the public with 300 units of free electricity which the ministers allegedly have used for their homes till now.

People in Delhi get free & 24 hrs electricity. You ask your friends, relatives in Delhi & if they deny it then don't vote for me... We'll give jobs to youth & till they get jobs we'll give unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month: Delhi CM & AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal in Goa pic.twitter.com/UuO5Y07RCC — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Goa polls 2022

The coastal state, which is all set to go into assembly elections next year, is already prepping up for 2022 as the existing state government's tenure ends on March 15, 2022, before which a new government has to be sworn in. Political parties including Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and others are already campaigning ahead of the polls in the BJP-led state.

Image: Twitter/@ANI