After Utpal Parrikar was denied a ticket by BJP to contest from Panaji, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him to fight the Goa elections as an AAP candidate. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the AAP supremo accused BJP of adopting a "use and throw" strategy with the late Manohar Parrikar's family. Reiterating his respect for the former Goa CM, he extended an olive branch to his son Utpal even as AAP has already declared its Goa vice president Valmiki Naik as the candidate from the Panaji constituency.

AAP's offer comes even as BJP's Goa polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis told the media earlier in the day that the party was in talks with Utpal Parrikar to contest from another seat. He explained, "The sitting MLA in Panaji has been given the ticket. Utpal Parrikar or other members of Parrikar Ji's family are like our family members. They are close to us. We gave two more options (seats) to Utpal Parrikar from where he can contest. He turned down the first option initially itself. We are in talks with him regarding the second option. All of us feel that he should accept our offer. BJP has always respected the Parrikar family".

Row over Utpal Parrikar's political entry

After the untimely death of his father in 2019, Utpal Parrikar had made public his desire to contest the subsequent by-election in Panaji. However, BJP gave the ticket to Sidharth Kuncalienker and ended up losing to Congress for the first time since 1994. Ironically, the winning Congress candidate Atanasio Monseratte switched allegiance to BJP along with 9 other party colleagues just a few months later. For the upcoming Goa elections, the former Defence Minister's son had threatened to contest as an Independent candidate if BJP does not give him a ticket.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly tried to dissuade him from doing so during a one-to-one meeting on January 11. Expressing support for Manohar Parrikar's son recently, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "All of us will stand with him. If he decides to contest as an independent candidate from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties to support his candidature and not field a candidate against him". However, TMC and Congress are yet to clarify their position on backing his candidature. Goa will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.