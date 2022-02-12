BJP Slams Congress Over Francisco Sardinha's Distasteful Comment On Late Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday slammed Indian National Congress for party MP Francisco Sardinha's distasteful comment on former defence minister and CM late Manohar Parrikar. Sawant said that such comment from a senior Congress leader at Rahul Gandhi's rally in the state have hurt him and Goans and asked the grand only party to issue an apology.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Curchorem constituency in South Goa district in presence of Rahul Gandhi, Sardinha allegedly said that "People in old age want a pain free death. But Parrikar got a painful death with tubes in his nose etc. God gave him a punishment because he was a liar."

Reacting to his statement, Goa CM tweeted, "Congress has stooped down abysmally in their election campaign to target one of Goa’s tallest leaders our Manohar Bhai Parrikar in the most pathetic manner. Such comments from senior Congress leaders at @RahulGandhi’s rally in Goa have hurt me and my fellow Goans. Congress must apologize to the people of Goa!."

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also slammed Congress for hitting its lowest by targeting and abusing 'Goa's great son and tallest leader' Manohar Parrikar. "Such derogatory words show the level of frustration and fear of defeat among the congress leadership!" he said.

Shameful!

Congress hits its lowest level by targeting, abusing Goa’s great son, tallest leader Late Shri Manohar Bhai Parrikar❗️

Such derogatory words show the level of frustration & fear of defeat among the congress leadership !#Goa #CongressMuktBharat https://t.co/VPIk87LH9M — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 12, 2022

Goa elections

The assembly elections in Goa will take place on February 14 to elect representatives to the 40-member Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. BJP in its poll manifesto has made 22 promises. The BJP has promised "no increase in state duties for three years on petrol and diesel".

The saffron party has also promised housing for all, three free LPG cylinders for every household in a year, boosting infrastructure in the state among others. Moreover, BJP vowed to make Goa a "Perfect Tourism Destination, and make the state a football destination."

Image: @DrPramodPSwant/@Dev_Fadnavis-Twitter