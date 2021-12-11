Miffed at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's exuberant rally in Goa on Friday, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya slammed her for her insensitivity as India mourned the loss of Chief of Defence staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat. Commenting on Vadra's dance with local folk dancers, Malviya likened it to Rahul Gandhi's alleged partying during 26/11 attacks. On Friday, the mortal remains of Gen. Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel were placed in Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment for people to pay their last respects.

BJP slams Priyanka Vadra's 'insensitivity'

When 26/11 happened, Rahul Gandhi was partying till wee hours of morning.



Like brother, Priyanka Vadra too is dancing away in Goa while the entire nation is mourning and steeped in sadness as CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is being cremated.



— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 10, 2021

On Friday, kicking off her Goa campaign, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra danced with the women of the tribal community in Morpirla. Later, she promised that 30% of the new government jobs will be reserved for females if her party forms the government in the state. Addressing 'Priyadarshini'- a women's convention at Costa Ground in Goa, she contended that the BJP dispensation had a very myopic idea of its responsibilities towards women.

"BJP's ideology is anti-women. The ideology of BJP will never want a woman to be capable. When their leaders talk to you and see their schemes for women, what do you see? You got one gas cylinder free and some money and they think that their responsibility towards women is over. They do not understand that the biggest responsibility is to make people capable and independent," she said.

She added, "Women are not getting job opportunities. This state has so much tourism and resources that you should get employment. Many schemes can be enacted whereby you can progress and the future of your children is assured. Congress has decided that 30% of new government jobs that will be created will be reserved for women. Congress has always cared about women. The country's first female PM was from Congress, the first female President was from Congress."

Goa poll campaign

While AAP is aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state. With popular inductees like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on her second visit to Goa next week. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP has bagged ex-CM Ravi Naik and has stated that ex-CM Pratapsingh Rane will join BJP soon. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.