BJP To Announce Goa CM Today; Pramod Sawant & Himachal Guv Arlekar Under Consideration

Eleven days after Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in Goa with securing 20 of the 40 Assembly seats, the suspense over the name of the succeeding Chief Minister is set to conclude on Monday.

On Sunday, Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade stated that the party's prominent leaders, Union Minister Narendra Tomar and MoS L Murugan will arrive in Panaji to conduct a meeting of the legislative party. The saffron party will hold the much-awaited conclave, and call on the governor to stake a claim to form the government after the BJP garnered a majority with the support of two MLAs of MGP and three independent candidates.

At the meeting, Goa BJP leaders, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, and national general secretary in-charge of Goa CT Ravi are said to be present.

Who is Goa's next Chief Minister?

Recording history, the BJP is set to form the third consecutive term in Goa and preceding CM Pramod Sawant appears to be the clear option for the post again. A senior state BJP leader told PTI that the candidature of BJP MLA and former state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, are under consideration for the Chief Minister's post.

The swearing-in ceremony in Goa will tentatively be held between March 23 and 25 and PM Modi, along with several BJP leaders will be present for the event, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told PTI.

While BJP sources said that the name of the next CM will be announced by 5 p.m., leaders are slated to meet state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at 6 p.m.

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, BJP's nearest rival Congress won 11 seats, AAP won 2, Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won 2, Independents won 3, Revolutionary Goans and Goa Forward Party won one each.

A crucial meeting took place at PM Modi's residence on Sunday concerning the formation of governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa. The meeting had in attendance top BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh also attended the meeting.