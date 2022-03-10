Last Updated:

BJP's Amit Malviya Takes Dig At Mamata Banerjee; 'Biggest Loser In Elections After Cong'

After the election results were declared, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had campaigned for the SP.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
BJP

Image: PTI/@amitmalviya/Twitter


On Thursday, March 10, the BJP created history in Uttar Pradesh with incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath becoming the first UP CM to be elected for a second term after serving the state for a full five-year period. The BJP fared well in Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand as well, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a historic win in Punjab. For the Congress, though, the election results were a shocker with the part losing significant ground in all five states.

Following the voters' mandate, BJP's  IT Cell head Amit Malviya, on Thursday, took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Taking to Twitter, the National head of BJP's IT cell called Mamata Banerjee the 'biggest loser' in the elections. He called her campaigning during the elections 'poor showing'. Apart from her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), contesting the polls in Goa for the first time, the TMC supremo had campaigned for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.      

"The biggest loser in these elections after the Congress is Mamata Banerjee. Poor showing in Goa and comprehensive drubbing in Kashi, one of the districts she campaigned in. After her defeat in Nandigram, this is perhaps right time for the nephew to engineer a coup, dislodge her (sic)", Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter.

READ | Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh congratulates BJP for winning in four states

BJP wins all 4 states; AAP sweeps Punjab

In the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, AAP is all set to form a government with the ruling Congress being reduced to less than 20 seats. The BJP is also likely to form the government in the northeastern state of Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa. In UP, Chief Minister and BJP candidate Yogi Adityanath won an unprecedented 2nd term as UP CM as Samajwadi Party failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power. 

READ | Top 10 Headlines: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP wins big in UP, AAP storm in Punjab & more
READ | BJP will take independents, regional parties along to form govt in Goa: Fadnavis
READ | BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad credits PM Modi for win in 4 states; 'Brought a tectonic shift'
READ | UP election 2022: BJP's thumping victory is people's approval of Modi-Yogi, says Naqvi
Tags: BJP, Congress, Mamata Banerjee
First Published:
COMMENT