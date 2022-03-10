BJP's Amit Malviya Takes Dig At Mamata Banerjee; 'Biggest Loser In Elections After Cong'

On Thursday, March 10, the BJP created history in Uttar Pradesh with incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath becoming the first UP CM to be elected for a second term after serving the state for a full five-year period. The BJP fared well in Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand as well, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a historic win in Punjab. For the Congress, though, the election results were a shocker with the part losing significant ground in all five states.

Following the voters' mandate, BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya, on Thursday, took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Taking to Twitter, the National head of BJP's IT cell called Mamata Banerjee the 'biggest loser' in the elections. He called her campaigning during the elections 'poor showing'. Apart from her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), contesting the polls in Goa for the first time, the TMC supremo had campaigned for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

"The biggest loser in these elections after the Congress is Mamata Banerjee. Poor showing in Goa and comprehensive drubbing in Kashi, one of the districts she campaigned in. After her defeat in Nandigram, this is perhaps right time for the nephew to engineer a coup, dislodge her (sic)", Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter.

BJP wins all 4 states; AAP sweeps Punjab

In the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, AAP is all set to form a government with the ruling Congress being reduced to less than 20 seats. The BJP is also likely to form the government in the northeastern state of Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa. In UP, Chief Minister and BJP candidate Yogi Adityanath won an unprecedented 2nd term as UP CM as Samajwadi Party failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power.