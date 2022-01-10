Last Updated:

Goa Elections 2022 | CM Pramod Sawant Asserts Defections Cannot Deter BJP After MLA Pravin Zantye Quits Party

Pravin Zantye is the 4th BJP MLA to resign ahead of the Goa elections. Prior to Zanyte, Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha and Carlos Almeida had also quit BJP.

Written By
Ananya Varma

Image: ANI


In another big jolt to the BJP, Goa MLA Pravin Zantye tendered his resignation on Monday. Zanyte is the 4th BJP MLA to resign ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for next month. Prior to Zantye, BJP MLAs Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha and Carlos Almeida had also quit the party. Sources have told Republic that after leaving the BJP, Pravin Zantye will be joining the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). 

Reacting to the mass exodus of BJP MLAs, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter saying that a "few defections to fulfil agenda of greed" could not deter the saffron party's agenda of good governance. He also exuded confidence that the people of Goa would give the saffron party another term after seeing its governance and development model for a decade. 

Sitting Minister quits BJP

Earlier today, BJP MLA Michael Lobo resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led ministry. The Goa leader accused CM Pramod Sawant of "sidelining party workers" who supported him. Republic has learned that the Minister is expected to join Congress.

"I've resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I'll also resign as MLA, will see what step to take next. I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at&party workers are unhappy," he said. 

Goa Elections 2022: EC announces schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on 14 February, while the counting of votes will take place on 10 March. The date of notification has been set for 21 February while the last date to file nominations is 28 February. Additionally, other important dates include:

  • Completion of Scrutiny of Nomination - 29 February
  • Withdrawal of Candidature- 31 January
  • Date of Polling - 14 February
  • Result date- 10 March
