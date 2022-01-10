In another big jolt to the BJP, Goa MLA Pravin Zantye tendered his resignation on Monday. Zanyte is the 4th BJP MLA to resign ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for next month. Prior to Zantye, BJP MLAs Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha and Carlos Almeida had also quit the party. Sources have told Republic that after leaving the BJP, Pravin Zantye will be joining the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Reacting to the mass exodus of BJP MLAs, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter saying that a "few defections to fulfil agenda of greed" could not deter the saffron party's agenda of good governance. He also exuded confidence that the people of Goa would give the saffron party another term after seeing its governance and development model for a decade.

Bharatiya Janata Party is a big family that continues to serve the motherland with full devotion! A few defections, to fulfil the agenda of greed and personal interests cannot deter our agenda of Good Governance. 1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 10, 2022

Goan people have seen BJP’s governance and development model for a decade and I am sure that they will give us another term in their service. Jai Hind, Jai Goa. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 10, 2022

Sitting Minister quits BJP

Earlier today, BJP MLA Michael Lobo resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led ministry. The Goa leader accused CM Pramod Sawant of "sidelining party workers" who supported him. Republic has learned that the Minister is expected to join Congress.

"I've resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I'll also resign as MLA, will see what step to take next. I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at&party workers are unhappy," he said.

Goa | I've resigned both from the Goa cabinet & as MLA. In Goa BJP, I don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP: Michael Lobo pic.twitter.com/lwjxsqdLS4 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Goa Elections 2022: EC announces schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on 14 February, while the counting of votes will take place on 10 March. The date of notification has been set for 21 February while the last date to file nominations is 28 February. Additionally, other important dates include: