CM Sawant Accuses AAP, TMC Of 'banner Pollution'; Calls It 'disregard For Goa's Beauty'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) for increasing 'banner pollution' in Goa ahead of the 2022 Elections. Taking to Twitter, CM Sawant highlighted how he had received complaints of 'defacement of public property' against the AAP as well as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the run-up to the polls. He revealed that authorities had been directed to deal with such menace 'strictly'.

In his post, Sawant shared images of Goa's highways and roads, which were riddled with posters of AAP and TMC. The BJP leader remarked that pasting such stickers was a 'blatant disregard for Goa's beauty and authority'. The CM further asserted that Goans would also reject such forces for the upcoming polls.

One of the key differences Goa is witnessing in this election is the Banner Pollution started by @ArvindKejriwal & @MamataOfficial’s political parties. Pasting stickers on Public and Private Property is blatant disregard for authorities as well as Goa’s beauty. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XW1aJD4dFP — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 27, 2021

Some of them are already facing complaints for defacement of public property. I have asked the authorities to deal with such menace strictly. I am confident that Goans will reject such forces in the upcoming elections. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 27, 2021

Last month, the incumbent CM had hit out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of 'copying' his scheme for government-sponsored pilgrimages. Sawant alleged that the AAP Chief is accustomed to replicating the schemes formulated by him. His response came after Kejriwal vowed for free government-sponsored pilgrimages to Velankanni for Goans if his party came to power.

"I had announced it in the budget and my scheme was ready too. My scheme has been notified too. Registration has also begun for those who want to undertake 'teerth yatra'. He copies my scheme. He is habituated to this, he is a copymaster," Sawant told media persons.

Goa's political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed the government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. AAP has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party. The state will be going to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.