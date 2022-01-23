Congress Candidates In Goa Take Anti-defection 'pledge' After 15 Out Of 17 MLAs Jump Ship

Worried by the possibility of defections after the Goa polls, all Congress candidates took a "pledge" of loyalty towards the people of the state and the party. On Saturday, they visited prominent places of religious importance- the Mahalaxmi Temple, the Bambolim Cross and the Hamza Shah Darga to pledge that they will not defect to any other party post the election results. This gesture assumes significance as 15 out of 17 MLAs who were elected on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Goa polls jumped ship to other parties during the tenure of the BJP government.

LIVE: All Congress Candidates take pledge that they will remain loyal to the electorate & party and will not defect. #PledgeOfLoyalty https://t.co/MR1SGnm3NG — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) January 22, 2022

Here is the full list of Congress defectors:

Constituency Name of MLA New party Defection timeframe Status Valpoi Vishwajit Rane BJP April 2017 Resigned, re-elected as MLA Mandrem Dayanand Sopte BJP October 2018 Resigned, re-elected as MLA Siroda Subhash Shirodkar BJP October 2018 Resigned, re-elected as MLA Quepem Chandrakant Kavlekar BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA Panaji Atanasio Monserrate BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA Taleigao Jeniffer Monserrate BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA St. Andre Francisco Silveira BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA Velim Filipe Rodrigues BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA Cuncolim Clafasio Dias BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA Nuvem Wilfred D'sa BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA Tivim Nilkanth Halarnkar BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA Canacona Isidor Fernandes BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA St. Cruz Antonio Fernandes BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA Ponda Ravi Naik BJP December 2021 Resigned Curtorim Aleixo Lourenco TMC December 2021 Resigned

Overall, a total of 26 out of 40 Goa MLAs are no longer a part of the original party on whose ticket they won the previous election. This includes Congress-turned-BJP leader Atanasio Monserrate who won the by-election to the Panaji constituency which was necessitated by Manohar Parrikar's untimely death in 2019. The biggest beneficiary of the defections has been BJP with 17 MLAs from other parties joining its fold. Most importantly, only three out of these 17 legislators won a by-election on a BJP ticket whereas the rest continued to function as MLAs without any legal consequences.

2022 Goa Election

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders.