Congress Candidates In Goa Take Anti-defection 'pledge' After 15 Out Of 17 MLAs Jump Ship

Worried by the possibility of defections after the Goa polls, all Congress candidates took a "pledge" of loyalty towards the people of the state and the party. On Saturday, they visited prominent places of religious importance- the Mahalaxmi Temple, the Bambolim Cross and the Hamza Shah Darga to pledge that they will not defect to any other party post the election results. This gesture assumes significance as 15 out of 17 MLAs who were elected on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Goa polls jumped ship to other parties during the tenure of the BJP government.
LIVE: All Congress Candidates take pledge that they will remain loyal to the electorate & party and will not defect. #PledgeOfLoyalty https://t.co/MR1SGnm3NG— Goa Congress (@INCGoa) January 22, 2022
|Constituency
|Name of MLA
|New party
|Defection timeframe
|Status
|Valpoi
|Vishwajit Rane
|BJP
|April 2017
|Resigned, re-elected as MLA
|Mandrem
|Dayanand Sopte
|BJP
|October 2018
|Resigned, re-elected as MLA
|Siroda
|Subhash Shirodkar
|BJP
|October 2018
|Resigned, re-elected as MLA
|Quepem
|Chandrakant Kavlekar
|BJP
|July 2019
|Continued as MLA
|Panaji
|Atanasio Monserrate
|BJP
|July 2019
Continued as MLA
|Taleigao
|Jeniffer Monserrate
|BJP
|July 2019
Continued as MLA
St. Andre
|Francisco Silveira
|BJP
|July 2019
Continued as MLA
|Velim
|Filipe Rodrigues
|BJP
|July 2019
Continued as MLA
Cuncolim
|Clafasio Dias
|BJP
|July 2019
Continued as MLA
|Nuvem
|Wilfred D'sa
|BJP
|July 2019
Continued as MLA
Tivim
|Nilkanth Halarnkar
|BJP
|July 2019
Continued as MLA
|Canacona
|Isidor Fernandes
|BJP
|July 2019
Continued as MLA
St. Cruz
|Antonio Fernandes
|BJP
|July 2019
Continued as MLA
|Ponda
|Ravi Naik
|BJP
|December 2021
|Resigned
|Curtorim
|Aleixo Lourenco
|TMC
|December 2021
|Resigned
Overall, a total of 26 out of 40 Goa MLAs are no longer a part of the original party on whose ticket they won the previous election. This includes Congress-turned-BJP leader Atanasio Monserrate who won the by-election to the Panaji constituency which was necessitated by Manohar Parrikar's untimely death in 2019. The biggest beneficiary of the defections has been BJP with 17 MLAs from other parties joining its fold. Most importantly, only three out of these 17 legislators won a by-election on a BJP ticket whereas the rest continued to function as MLAs without any legal consequences.
As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders.