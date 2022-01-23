Last Updated:

Congress Candidates In Goa Take Anti-defection 'pledge' After 15 Out Of 17 MLAs Jump Ship

Worried by the possibility of defections after the Goa polls, all Congress candidates took a "pledge" of loyalty towards the people of the state and the party.

Akhil Oka
Congress, Goa

Worried by the possibility of defections after the Goa polls, all Congress candidates took a "pledge" of loyalty towards the people of the state and the party. On Saturday, they visited prominent places of religious importance- the Mahalaxmi Temple, the Bambolim Cross and the Hamza Shah Darga to pledge that they will not defect to any other party post the election results. This gesture assumes significance as 15 out of 17 MLAs who were elected on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Goa polls jumped ship to other parties during the tenure of the BJP government. 

Here is the full list of Congress defectors: 

Constituency Name of MLA New party Defection timeframe Status
Valpoi Vishwajit Rane BJP April 2017 Resigned, re-elected as MLA
Mandrem Dayanand Sopte BJP October 2018 Resigned, re-elected as MLA
Siroda Subhash Shirodkar BJP October 2018 Resigned, re-elected as MLA
Quepem Chandrakant Kavlekar BJP July 2019 Continued as MLA
Panaji Atanasio Monserrate BJP July 2019

Continued as MLA
Taleigao Jeniffer Monserrate BJP July 2019

Continued as MLA

St. Andre

 Francisco Silveira BJP July 2019

Continued as MLA
Velim Filipe Rodrigues BJP July 2019

Continued as MLA

Cuncolim

 Clafasio Dias BJP July 2019

Continued as MLA
Nuvem Wilfred D'sa BJP July 2019

Continued as MLA

Tivim

 Nilkanth Halarnkar BJP July 2019

Continued as MLA
Canacona Isidor Fernandes BJP July 2019

Continued as MLA

St. Cruz

 Antonio Fernandes BJP July 2019

Continued as MLA
Ponda Ravi Naik BJP December 2021 Resigned
Curtorim Aleixo Lourenco TMC December 2021 Resigned

Overall, a total of 26 out of 40 Goa MLAs are no longer a part of the original party on whose ticket they won the previous election. This includes Congress-turned-BJP leader Atanasio Monserrate who won the by-election to the Panaji constituency which was necessitated by Manohar Parrikar's untimely death in 2019. The biggest beneficiary of the defections has been BJP with 17 MLAs from other parties joining its fold. Most importantly, only three out of these 17 legislators won a by-election on a BJP ticket whereas the rest continued to function as MLAs without any legal consequences. 

2022 Goa Election

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders. 

