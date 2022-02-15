Congress Confident Of Winning Goa Election; Avers 'people Want To End Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram'

After Goa reported a high voter turnout in Assembly elections held on Monday, February 14, the Congress exuded confidence in forming the next government in the state with a full majority.

Analysing that there is an "anti-incumbency" wave in BJP-ruled Goa, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "People have come up in large numbers to give a decisive vote and their expression will be seen in the results. They want BJP out of power."

"There is a huge anti-incumbency wave and that's the reason this high number of voting is taking place. I think it's going to be a very good result for Congress and we will get an absolute majority. This is what our people at the ground are also telling us," added Rao, who is also the AICC in charge of Goa.

Goa achieved a voter turnout of 78.94% in polling for the 40 assembly seats, as per the official data of the Chief Electoral Officer. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Sanquelim constituency with 89.61%, while the lowest was in Benaulim with 70.2%

Turntables for CM Pramod Sawant in Sanquelim?

Dinesh Gundu Rao reasoned that the highest voter turnout in Sanquelim, where BJP had fielded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is because of 'people's anger against him'.

"It shows that there is huge anger against the Chief Minister. In his constituency, we saw the Chief Minister becoming desperate and going door-to-door because he knew he was losing the elections. The high voter turnout in his constituency is a very good thing for us. Our Congress candidate will pull through in the contest," Rao said.

Congress has fielded Dharmesh Saglani against Pramod Sawant in Sanquelim. Notably, the CM has won from the seat twice in 2012 and 2017.

Congress is fighting the Goa election in alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Rao said that the alliance will turn out to be fruitful, resulting in an absolute majority.

"People of Goa want a stable government and they want to give a clear mandate. This was building up a silent storm. They want to end the 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' politics in the state. I am looking at 20 plus seats for us and BJP will find it very difficult to even cross a single-digit mark," the Congress leader said.

The smallest Indian state only has two districts - North Goa and South Goa. While North Goa registered a maximum turnout of 79%, South Goa recorded a 78% voting percentage. The Goa assembly election results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)