Congress Fumes As MLA Aleixo Reginaldo May Join TMC; Asks 'who Is Funding Bengal Party?'

After its MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco resigned as a legislator on Monday just 4 days after being given a ticket to contest the Goa polls, Congress lashed out at TMC. A three-time Curtorim MLA and the working president of Goa Congress, Lourenco has landed in Kolkata and is likely to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Tuesday.

With this latest defection, former CMs Digambar Kamat and Pratapsingh Rane are the only legislators among the 17 MLAs elected on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Goa election who have stayed put in the party.

Taking to Twitter, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao remarked, "A party which has no base in Goa is now acquiring political strength. 100s of crores are being spent on Advertising and Buying Leaders from Congress. Where is this massive money coming from? Who is funding the Bengal Party? What is their true intentions?"

Commenting on this, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar opined, "We have won Curtorim Constituency even before Reginaldo was an MLA. TMC or BJP may buy whoever they want but they cannot buy the people of Goa in 2022. We will bring the Congress to power".

Incensed by the growing political capital of TMC, Congress earlier accused it of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes.

Congress is undeterred and unfazed by betrayers



~ @dineshgrao

AICC Goa Desk Incharge pic.twitter.com/Vd3VQy8Rfi — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) December 20, 2021

TMC seeks to occupy opposition space in Goa

TMC has stepped up its election campaign after deciding to field its candidates on all 40 seats in Goa. In the last few months, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state.

On September 29, veteran Congressman and ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with former MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar and Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi. Subsequently, hundreds of other Congress leaders have joined the TMC as well.