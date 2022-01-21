Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane Denies Helping BJP In Goa Election Amid Fadnavis' Claim

Even as BJP's Goa polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis asserted that Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane had agreed to support his party in Poriem, the latter denied this claim. While Congress has renominated him from this seat, BJP has given a ticket to his daughter-in-law and BJP candidate Divya Rane. However, Fadnavis claimed on Thursday that the veteran Congressman was helping BJP by endorsing Divya Rane's candidature.

Speaking to the media, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Vishwajit Rane is our sitting MLA. Pratapsingh Rane was a Congress MLA for 50 years. We had never won that seat. We requested him and he left the seat for us. I don't feel BJP has taken any different decision". While conceding that Fadnavis did meet him a while ago, Pratapsingh Rane insisted that politics wasn't dicussed in this meeting.

Winning every successive election from 1972, he became Congress' first Chief Minister in Goa in 1980 and served in the top post five more times thereafter. Speculation is rife that he might do a rethink after his son Vishwajit Rane asked him to "retire gracefully". After winning the 2017 polls on a Congress ticket, the latter immediately jumped ship to BJP and was re-elected from the Valpoi seat.

Fadnavis and I didn't discuss politics when he came to my place, statements that appeared in media to that effect are baseless.



Pratapsingh Rane

Congress MLA, Goa

BJP releases 1st list of candidates

Announcing its first list of 34 candidates for the Goa Assembly election a day earlier, BJP revealed that CM Pramod Sawant will contest from the Sanquelim seat. Sawant commenced his electoral journey with a loss in the 2008 by-election to the Pale constituency but managed to win from Sanquelim in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls. Moreover, Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar has been nominated from Quepem once again.

The other Deputy CM- Manohar Azgaonkar who is the sitting MLA from Pernem will take on Congress' potential CM face Digambar Kamar in Margao. Journalist Savio Rodrigues, who is the founder of Goa Chronicle, will fight the polls from the Velim constituency. Overall, the list includes 11 OBC, 9 Christan and 6 new candidates. Aiming at ensuring adequate representation of the disadvantaged sections of society, the party has fielded 3 ST candidates and 1 SC candidate on general seats.