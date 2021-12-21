Congress Suffers Blow Ahead Of Goa Polls As Aleixo Lourenco Joins Mamata Banerjee-led TMC

In a major setback to Congress ahead of Goa elections, the party's former state chief Aleixo Lourenco joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday. Aleixo Lourenço was the sitting MLA from Curtorim who resigned from Congress yesterday and joined TMC today in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab go to the polls in February 2022.

Kolkata, West Bengal | Sitting MLA from Curtorim (Goa), Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço who resigned from Congress yesterday, joins TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/fCfiX7MO5L — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Congress fumes as Aleixo Lourenco joins TMC

After the MLA had resigned as a legislator on Monday just 4 days after being given a ticket to contest the Goa polls, Congress had lashed out at TMC. Lourenco was the three-time Curtorim MLA and the working president of Goa Congress. With this latest defection, former CMs Digambar Kamat and Pratapsingh Rane are the only legislators among the 17 MLAs elected on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Goa election who have stayed put in the party.

Commenting on this, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar opined, "We have won Curtorim Constituency even before Reginaldo was an MLA. TMC or BJP may buy whoever they want but they cannot buy the people of Goa in 2022. We will bring the Congress to power".

Mamata Banerjee steps up ahead of Goa Polls

Earlier, in September former Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with a group of loyalists in Kolkata. TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee handed over the TMC flag to Falerio and other leaders. Party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the fresh recruits and confessed to working towards 'ushering in a new dawn' for Goa.

TMC has stepped up its election campaign after deciding to field its candidates on all 40 seats in Goa. In the last few months, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state.

In a veiled message to Congress during her visit to Goa on December 13, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee observed, "TMC has forged an alliance with MGP. Do you have confidence that you can win? If you have confidence, don't take a step back. Come forward."

Image: ANI