Congress Terms Mamata A 'BJP Agent' After She Rebukes Its Poll Drubbing; TMC Hits Back

Irked by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's truce offer to Congress, LoP Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday termed her a 'mad person'. Flaunting that Congress had 700 MLAs and polled 20% votes share across India, Chowdhury questioned what TMC had. Calling her a 'BJP agent', the Bengal MP claimed that Banerjee critiqued the Congress to remain relevant. Congress failed to win a single state - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Chowdhury: 'Mamata is BJP agent'

"Not right to respond to a mad person. Congress has 700 MLAs across India. Does Didi have it? Congress has 20% of the Opposition's total vote share. Does she have it? She's saying this to please BJP & act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant," said Chowdhury.

Not right to respond to a mad person. Congress has 700 MLAs across India. Does Didi have it? Congress has 20% of Opposition's total vote share. Does she have it? She's saying this to please BJP & act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant: AR Chowdhury, Congress https://t.co/jhQEfJj5T0 pic.twitter.com/JQxfbRGIlq — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Defending Banerjee, TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury played a role of agent of BJP. Congress is failing continuously. They are not ready to accept their defeat".

In face of Congress drubbing, Banerjee called Congress' poll drubbing a 'big loss' but dismissed that the 2022 election results will decide the fate of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. She also offered to contest the 2024 general elections together with the Congress party as she has also urged the latter to avoid being "aggressive for now". Additionally, she also consoled Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging EVM manipulation.

"If Congress wants we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Don't be aggressive for now, be positive. All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress," said Mamata Banerjee. Lauding TMC's performance in Goa, she added, "Trinamool Congress got 6% votes in Goa within three months of the party's launch there, which is enough".

Congress drubbing

In an abysmal defeat, Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. In UP, Congress won only 2 seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In the hilly state, Congress' CM face - Harish Rawat, and the party itself won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic 2nd term winning 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere 5 seats while BJP has gotten a simple majority with 32 seats and has allied with NPF to form a new coalition government. In Goa, BJP has touched the halfway mark by winning 20 seats and will ally with Independents and TMC ally - MGP to form the govt.

