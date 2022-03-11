Devendra Fadnavis Hails PM Modi For BJP's Win In Goa, Calls Congress A 'headless Party'

Senior Bharatiya Janta Party leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday lauded the BJP’s win in Goa Elections 2022. Fadnavis hailed PM Modi, CM Pramod Sawant for winning the polls and said that people showed their trust in the government. In the recently concluded elections, the BJP has won 20 seats, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member assembly.

Speaking to Republic TV about the results, Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP government changed the face of Goa in the past five years which led to people’s support. “There is a wave of trust all over the country from PM Modi’s work. This trust has caused the results, especially in Goa, where the state government and the Centre worked as a double engine that changed the face of the state. We have got a positive vote because of people’s trust,” the BJP leader said.

As the results of the Goa Elections were announced on Thursday, Fadnavis had said that BJP will take independents and regional parties along to form the next government in Goa. Speaking about coalitions in the state, the BJP's election in charge for Goa said that the party will take anyone willing to work along. “I can’t comment on this but there are possibilities. We wish to take along all who sides with us,” Fadnavis told Republic.

Furthermore, the BJP leader slammed Congress over their move to meet the Governor in the state. Calling it a headless party, Fadnavis said that Congress needs to introspect. “They need to introspect. They took a special flight yesterday, asked Governor for his time. But they couldn’t meet the Governor because they don’t have any leadership,” he said.

Goa Election 2022

The Goa Assembly elections took place in a single phase on February 14. The voting for the 40-member Assembly witnessed a voter turnout of 79% compared to 81.21% in 2017. With the BJP winning 20 seats out of 40 assembly seats, it still falls short of one seat to claim the majority on its own. However, the party will still form the government with the help of the MGP and three independent MLAs.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD