Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for her party in South Goa's Nuvem on Monday and asserted that the forthcoming assembly elections were significant not only for political parties but for the future of Goa. Vadra stated that despite being rich in resources, beauty and skills, Goa had the second-highest unemployment in India.

The leader's visit comes a day after the Congress released its manifesto for Goa, sharing that its vision is to create a knowledge-driven, diversified and cosmopolitan Goa built on unique cultural, social and ecological values. "To achieve this vision, seven pillars consisting Suramya Goa- Serene Goa, Susanskrut Goa- Cultured Goa, Santulit Goa- Balanced Goa, Suvidhya Goa- Knowledge-centric enlightened Goa, Samrudh Goa- Affluent Goa, Sushaseet Goa- Well Governed Goa and Swanandi Goa- Healthy Goa," the statement by the party read.

Congress releases manifesto for Goa Elections

Promising the resumption of mining activities after assuming power, Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaran said that for the state, the problem is not finding resources but problem is with allocation. "If the economy of Goa should improve then, it is very important to star legal mining and promised that resumption of mining activities in the state within 3 to 6 months after Congress comes to power," he said.

Citing an example of how Goa's resources can surge, he said that if the state becomes an IT and pharmaceutical hub then the resources will double. "If one fails to attend to the problems then revenues are depressed," Chidambaram said. In the manifesto, Congress has also promised to provide Rs 6000 monthly assistance to poor families.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the Chief Minister.

