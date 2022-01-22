Ex-Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar To Quit BJP Today, To Fight As Independent Post Ticket Denial

BJP is set to face another setback as former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has decided to quit the party on Saturday, sources confirmed to Republic TV. A three-time MLA from Mandrem, Parsekar was sworn in as the CM on November 8, 2014, after Manohar Parrikar was inducted into the Union Cabinet. However, he suffered a shock defeat in the 2017 Assembly polls losing to Congress' Dayanand Sopte by a margin of 7,119 votes.

Subsequently, Sopte switched allegiance to BJP and was re-elected from Mandram. As per sources, Parsekar who is the head of BJP's manifesto committee for the Goa elections was miffed after the party again fielded Sopte from the Mandrem constituency. At present, the ex-Goa CM is meeting his supporters to decide the future course of action. Sources indicated that he will file his nomination from the Mandrem seat as an Independent candidate.

#BreakingOnRepublic | Former Goa CM and seniormost BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar likely to quit the party after being denied ticket from Mandrem constituency; likely to contest as an independent candidate



Tune in for more details: https://t.co/NWgtMkBwFS pic.twitter.com/D42AXZaulS — Republic (@republic) January 22, 2022

Exodus from BJP grows ahead of Goa elections

In the last two days, two BJP MLAs- Isidore Fernandes and Deepak Pauskar resigned from the party after being denied a ticket by the party. While Fernandes was the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly, Pauskar was serving as the Minister for Public Works Department, Handicrafts. Textile and Coir and Goa Gazetteer in the Pramod Sawant-led Ministry. According to sources, Fernandes and Pauskar are likely to contest as Independent candidates from Canacona and Sanvordem respectively as BJP fielded Ramesh Tawadkar and Ganesh Gaonkar in these constituencies.

In another jolt to the party, Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar's wife and Mahila Morcha Vice President Savitri Kavlekar resigned from the party and is set to contest as an Independent from Sanguem. Apart from the aforesaid MLAs, 5 other legislators- Wilfred D'Sa, Michael Lobo, Pravin Zantye, Alina Saldanha and Carlos Almeida have quit BJP in a months' time. The state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

Announcing its first list of 34 candidates for the Goa Assembly election on Thursday, BJP revealed that CM Pramod Sawant will contest from the Sanquelim seat. Overall, the list includes 11 OBC, 9 Christan and 6 new candidates. Aiming at ensuring adequate representation of the disadvantaged sections of society, the party has fielded 3 ST candidates and 1 SC candidate on general seats.