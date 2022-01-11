Ex-Goa Minister Michael Lobo, Wife Delilah Join Congress Day After Quitting BJP

A day after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party, MLA Michael Lobo along with his wife Delilah Lobo on Tuesday joined Congress in Panaji ahead of the Goa Assembly Elections. Sharing a picture on its official Twitter handle, the Congress unit of Goa confirmed that the couple has joined the party in the presence of 'supporters, sarpanchas and ward members' of Calangute & Siolim Constituencies.

Michael Lobo represented the Calangute Assembly constituency and held charge of the state port and waste management departments in the Goa Cabinet.

While resigning from the BJP, Michael Lobo had said people were dissatisfied with the ruling of the saffron party in the coastal state. "The voters told me that the BJP is no more a party of the common people. The grass-root level workers are feeling ignored by the party," PTI quoted Lobo as saying.

Following Lobo's resignation, BJP MLA Pravin Zantye, who represented the Mayem Assembly constituency, also quit the saffron party.

Pramod Sawant reacts to resignations

Post the resignations, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Twitter that "a few defections" would not impede the BJP's agenda of good governance. "Bharatiya Janata Party is a big family that continues to serve the motherland with full devotion! A few defections, to fulfil the agenda of greed and personal interests cannot deter our agenda of Good Governance," Sawant tweeted.

"Goan people have seen BJP’s governance and development model for a decade and I am sure that they will give us another term in their service. Jai Hind, Jai Goa," he further said.

Goa elections 2022: EC announces schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. For the elections to elect members to the 40-member House, the date of notification is January 21 while the last date to file nominations is January 28. January 31 is set as the deadline to withdraw candidature. The date of polling is February 14 while the results will be declared on March 10.

The BJP, Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), AAP, Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the battle.