Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence over BJP's victory in Goa, hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit could result in a 'major vote-swing'. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Fadnavis opined that contenders like the AAP and TMC had 'no influence' in Goa, and citizens knew that the BJP would fulfill its promises after returning to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand rally in Mapusa on Thursday (today), as per a press release issued by Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The meeting is expected to be attended by over 10,000 Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers. Additionally, 20 screens are to be put in all South Goa constituencies.

"We're excited for PM's rally in Goa. There is always a major vote-swing after his rally. Mamata Ji has cornered herself & AAP doesn't have any influence in Goa. People know BJP will fulfill its promises after returning to power," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also addressed a rally in Goa discussing the development and infrastructure work undertaken by the double-engine BJP government. He had promised that the BJP would make Goa 'Aatmanirbhar' in the next 5 years.

"In the next five years, apart from stability and development, we will also make Goa 'Aatmanirbhar'. Under the leadership of our young CM Pramod Sawant, we will make Goa golden as well as prosperous," Amit Shah said.

BJP's 22-promises for Goa Elections 2022

Ahead of the Goa Elections, a 22-promise BJP manifesto was released by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on February 8. The major highlight of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) manifesto was "no increase in state duties for three years on petrol and diesel."

As part of its manifesto, the saffron party also promised housing for all, three cylinders for every household in a year, improving the ease of living for the residents of Goa and boosting infrastructure in the state. The saffron party vowed to make Goa a "Perfect Tourism Destination, and make the state a football destination."

Goa is all set to vote to elect its next government on February 14, which has been declared as a public holiday in the state. The counting of votes is expected to take place on March 10.