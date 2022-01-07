Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai has called for his party and other opposition parties in Goa to "come together" for the upcoming Assembly elections against the ruling BJP government. This comes a month after Sardesai's GFP joined hands with the Congress for the polls in the coastal state.

Moreover, the GFP was also mulling an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is set to contest the polls in Goa. However, Sardesai had later said that the GFP will not go with the TMC.

In his latest remarks however, he has changed his stance and stated that the GFP, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) should join hands as a part of a "broad coalition" to take on the BJP. The GFP President has also urged other opposition parties to "keep their egos aside". He added that the BJP might attempt to "play dirty" politics with other parties.

"Considering the current coronavirus situation and rising number of positive cases, there are restrictions that will come into play. That will help the BJP to play dirty in the name of restrictions," said Vijai Sardesai.

Sardesai has avered that if restrictions are imposed, then the BJP-ruled Goa government will not allow opposition parties to conduct meetings. He has expressed suspicion that the BJP will conduct their own meetings and also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the meetings. He reiterated that the GFP, Congress, TMC and MGP should come together to "liberate Goa from the BJP virus".

"They will stop us, they will not allow our meetings in the guise of restrictions. They will conduct their own meetings… they will bring the Prime Minister to hold meetings," he said. "We should be cautious about COVID-19, but at the same time there is a need for Team Goa to liberate Goa from the present BJP virus. The Congress, the Goa Forward, the TMC and the MGP should come together. Time has come to go back to drawing board...keep aside our egos and seriously think about taking on the BJP," Sardesai added

'Mamata Banerjee is doing politics in Goa on the basis of money': Vijai Sardesai

Back in December when the GFP officially annouced the alliance with Congress, GFP President Vijai Sardesai had openly criticised the Trinamool Congress. He had also spoken about roping in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) as an alliance partner.

It is pertinent to mention that Mamata Banerjee and Vijai Sardesai had met in October and mulled over a possible alliance for the Goa polls. However, Sardesai later alleged that the TMC supremo is engaging in politics on the basis of money. He further claimed that Banerjee is also 'buying leaders of other parties', thereby benefitting the BJP.

"It is for the Congress party to decide. In the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, I also discussed the possibility of an alliance with TMC, Rahul Gandhi said that whichever party or leader is determined to defeat the BJP, can come in alliance with us. However, this decision has to be taken by Congress only." "However, I met Mamata Banerjee last months but there is some problem due to which the alliance does not seem possible. Mamata Banerjee is doing politics in Goa on the basis of money. She is buying leaders of other parties." "She has done the same with the leaders of the Forward Party and I think she has come to Goa only and only to benefit the BJP. Although I am not ruling out the possibility of an alliance with Trinamool in future, we can come together before or even after the elections but that decision is to be taken by Congress only," he added.

With PTI inputs