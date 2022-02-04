Goa: AAP's Pratima Coutinho Breaks Down; Claims Congress' Avertano Furtado Insulted Her

As political campaign gains in Goa, AAP's Navelim Candidate Pratima Coutinho on Thursday, broke down at a press conference, alleging that BJP-turned-Congress candidate Avertano Furtado had insulted her. Coutinho alleged that Furtado had called her characterless after she accused him of switching back to BJP, post-elections. Goa, along with Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single-phase on February 14. Results are to be announced on March 10.

Coutinho breaks down

Breaking down, Coutinho said, "Avertano, this is the first time people of Goa are seeing Pratima crying. After all my work for Goa, you have commented on my character. These people who don't respect women do not have the right to seek your votes. I plead to the 50% women in Navelim to vote for me who has worked for Goa". She was consoled by AAP Goa In-charge Atishi Marlena. Coutinho is in the running for Deputy CM post if AAP wins Goa, as per sources.

I strongly condemn the sick comments made by Congress candidate against our lady candidate. We ought to maintain decency in public discourse. https://t.co/Gbt6ugAUYE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2022

Standing with Coutinho, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I strongly condemn the sick comments made by Congress candidate against our lady candidate. We ought to maintain decency in public discourse". Furtado had slammed Coutinho as she claimed that he has been promised the sports ministry if he joins BJP post-polls.

As per reports, Furtado has refuted AAP's allegations as baseless and has sought an apology within a day, threatening to file a defamation case against Coutinho. Furtado had recently joined the Congress in the presence of the party's in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao. Avertano had contested the 2017 Assembly elections as a BJP-backed Independent candidate and lost to Luizinho Faleiro of Congress.

Recently, both Congress and AAP candidates took 'anti-defection' oath vowing to switch sides post-elections. A week ago, Congress candidates took a "pledge" of loyalty towards the people of the state and the party and are set to repeat the pledge in Rahul Gandhi's presence. Similarly, AAP, which has often highlighted how the Goa CLP merged with BJP to form the govt, made all its 40 candidates sign affidavits promising that they will not indulge in corruption or defect, in Kejriwal's presence.

Goa poll campaign

While AAP is aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model and announcing a CM face soon, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state. With popular inductees like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, TMC has promised out Bengal-like schemes in Goa. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.