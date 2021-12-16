Goa: BJP MLA Alina Saldanha Quits Party Citing 'loss Of Principles'; May Join AAP

In a jolt to BJP, its Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha quit the BJP on Thursday, citing 'loss of principles' in the saffron party. Saldanha, who was the only female minister in the Laxmikant Parsekar government, was elected to the Assembly after her husband Mathany Saldanha passed away in 2012. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab go to the polls in February 2022.

BJP MLA quits

She said, "I resigned because the party that late Mathany Saldanha had joined, & after his demise I stepped into his shoes, is no longer the same. It seems to have forgotten all its principles and there's bedlam in the state". She is pipped to join Aam Aadmi party soon.

Goa BJP's Alina Saldanha resigns as an MLA of the party



Her exit comes a day after the minister for urban development Milind Naik resigned after the Congress accused the minister of sexually exploiting a young woman from Bihar, as per reports. "Milind Naik has tendered his resignation as a minister in Government of Goa, to ensure a free and fair probe, which has been accepted and sent to the Hon’ble Governor,” announced CM Pramod Sawant's office. Congress claimed that Naik was heard sexually exploiting a woman on tape, forcing her to allegedly have an abortion.

Political jumping in Goa

Recently, ex-Goa CM Ravi Naik resigned as the party MLA from the state Assembly reducing the Congress' strength to three in Goa. Later, Naik joined BJP in the presence of Fadnavis and Sawant in Panaji. Naik's younger son Roy Naik claimed that he has requested his father to join the BJP. Prior to Naik, Congress had already lost ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Moreover, Fadnavis claimed veteran Congressman and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane might join the ruling party soon.

Moreover, NCP's lone MLA Churchill Alamao has jumped ship to TMC switching his allegiance to the Bengal-based party during West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the state. In his letter to the Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, Churchill asserted that he constitutes the entire strength of the NCP legislative party and henceforth be recognised as an MLA of the TMC. Later, 40 prominent grassroots leaders of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined TMC in Mamata's presence.

Goa poll campaign

While AAP is aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state. With popular inductees like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on her second visit to Goa next week. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.