Goa BJP MLAs Miffed Over Support From MGP; 'joining Hands For Sake Of Power'

Overcoming the anti-incumbency, the Bharatiya Jatana Party (BJP) won 20 seats in the Goa assembly on Thursday, just one short of the halfway mark. However, it quickly gained the support of the regional party, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three independent MLAs to form the state government for the third time in a row.

Now senior BJP leaders are unhappy with the proposed coalition. BJP MLAs including Babush Monserrate, Ravi Naik, Govind Gawade, and Subhash Shirodkar expressed their disappointment with BJP accepting the letter of support given by the MGP. They stated that the party was in alliance with Trinamool Congress and is now joining hands with BJP for the sake of power.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which had formed a coalition government with BJP in 2017, broke the alliance this time to fight alongside Mamata Banerjee's TMC. However, seeing Trinamool Congress struggle to claim a single seat in Goa, the MGP extended support to the saffron party.

Out of all the opposition parties, Congress confined its winning tally to 11; Aam Aadmi Party secured only two seats, while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak won two, and Goa Forward Party was restricted to one seat.

Central BJP to visit Goa to finalize CM face

Meanwhile, the Goa BJP has said that central observers will visit the state to meet all the elected MLAs and also interact with the 3 Independents supporting the BJP. They will then return to Delhi and submit their reports. Based on the same, the Central Parliamentary Committee will decide on the CM face.

After that, the new Chief Minister, which is likely to be Dr. Pramod Sawant, will go to the Raj Bhavan and stake claim to form the government.

What happened in 2017 Goa elections

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had won 17 seats. However, its victory was stalled by the BJP which won just 13 seats. The saffron party formed the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents, and an NCP MLA under the leadership of stalwart BJP leader Manohar Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on March 17, 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the Chief Minister. The majority mark in the 40-member Assembly is 21.