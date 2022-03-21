Goa: BJP To Meet Guv Today To Stake Claim For Govt Formation; CM Choice To Be Finalised

BJP has sought an appointment with Goa Governor on March 21 at 6 p.m., to stake claim to form the government. The CM's name is likely to be announced earlier in the day, at 4 p.m. in the legislature party meeting, according to sources. Meanwhile, Central Observers Narendra Tomar and L Murugan have arrived in Goa.

Devendra Fadanvis, the election in-charge of Goa is also scheduled to arrive. The name of the CM and the legislative party leader, will be finalised after discussions with all the Goa party MLAs.

CT Ravi, Goa BJP desk in-charge, talking to ANI said, "Central Observers Narendra Singh Tomar & L Murugan are coming. Devendra Fadnavis, who was the election incharge, is coming too. We'll speak with all MLAs, they will select Legislative Party Leader. Only then can an announcement (on CM) be made."

The name of Goa CM to be finalised in legislature party meeting

The Goa legislature party will meet at 4 p.m., and the name of the CM is likely to be announced after the meet. According to sources, "BJP as of now has 20 MLA's on its own and 3 Independents backing it.. Final decision on MGP which has 2 candidates will be decided at the 4pm meet,"

After the legislature party meeting, Goa BJP is scheduled to meet the Governor, "We will meet the Governor immediately after the Legislative Party meeting today. The date for swearing-in ceremony will be decided after that," informed CT Ravi.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) offered its 'unconditional support' to the BJP on March 12. Senior MGP leader and MLA, Ramakrishna, spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, hoping to form a coalition government in the state.

The MGP which had forged a post-poll alliance with the BJP in 2017, decided to contest alongside Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress this time, amid a strong anti-incumbency wave. However, the results were surprising, as BJP alone secured 20 out of 40 seats, just one short of the majority mark. While TMC failed to open its account, MGP won 2 seats and switched support back to BJP. The saffron party also gained support from three independent MLAs.

IMAGE : PTI