Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the ruling BJP will win a majority of seats in the Goa assembly elections and will come back to power. Speaking to Republic Media Network, he said that even Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress coming together will not affect the saffron party.

"We are getting 22+ seats, I am confident that we will win with a complete majority. I know the ground reality. I work with the people that's why I know what is happening in the state...I'm fully confident with the work done by double engine government. We are getting 22+ seats," Sawant said.

When asked what if Congress, AAP and TMC come together to keep BJP out, Goa CM said, "That might happen but we are confident that we are winning 22+ seats and coming to power in Goa." He added that AAP and TMC are replacing Congress and not affecting BJP.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impact on Goa polls, Sawant said, "Definitely Modi factor will work for us. The double engine government did many infrastructure works in Goa. From 2014 to date, we have got funds for the development of the infrastructure, health and tourism sectors. It will help the BJP government to come back in power."

Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll predicts edge for BJP over Congress

According to Republic P-MARQ Poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 16-20 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 9-13. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 4-8 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.

Goa opinion polls Vote% Prediction Seat Prediction BJP+ 30.5% 16-20 Congress+ 22.2% 9-13 AAP 17.4% 4-8 TMC+ 12.2% 1-5 Others 17.7% 1-3 Total 100% 40



As per the P-Marq poll projections, 30% of the total respondents supported Pramod Sawant as the Chief Minister of Goa.16% of respondents went with Congress' Digambar Kamat, 14% with Manoj Parab and 10% with Vijay Sardesai. 14% of the respondents also believed that a CM should be from AAP.