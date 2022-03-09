Goa CM Pramod Sawant Mocks 'resort Politics' Ahead Of Poll Results; 'Congress Has Fear'

Amid buzz that Congress was moving its poll candidates to a North Goa resort to avert poaching, CM Pramod Sawant took a dig at the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Tuesday. Reportedly, they will be staying in a resort from Wednesday onwards and shall head towards the counting stations tomorrow from there itself. Ridiculing the prospect of 'resort politics', Sawant contended that Congress always has the fear that its candidates will switch allegiance to another party.

This assumes significance as 17 of the 19 MLAs who won the 2017 election on a Congress ticket deserted the party over the last 5 years. Weighing in on Congress' strategy, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao revealed, "Digambar Kamat is hosting a dinner on his birthday so all candidates are with him. In the meeting, we'll also strategize for 10th March. This time there will be no lapses, we know how BJP plays. In politics, everybody is in touch with everybody".

I think the Congress party always has fear in their mind. They fear that the candidates whom they chose this time will run away. That is why they have started resort politics: Goa CM Pramod Sawant #GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/ZmqVGe1d1T — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

Goa CM hints at MGP support

Even though the exit polls projected a Hung Assembly in Goa, Pramod Sawant made it clear that BJP will try to form the government under any circumstances. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network in Delhi on Wednesday, Sawant confirmed that he had discussed the election scenario in his meeting with PM Modi. Conceding that BJP may not cross the halfway mark in the 40-member Assembly on its own, the Goa CM revealed that the Saffron party was banking on the support of Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant remarked, "The exit polls have given us a maximum of 18-19 seats. Definitely, we are very much confident that a BJP government will be formed in Goa once again. Even if we fall one or two seats short, I feel that two-three Independents will be elected. A regional party might support us. With their support, BJP will form the government in Goa once again."

"Independents can support us. MGP which had supported us before can support us. We had an alliance with them before and they won't have any hesitation in supporting us again," he added.