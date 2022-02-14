While voting for the Goa Assembly elections commenced on Monday, chief minister Pramod Sawant made an appeal to all the citizens to come out and cast their vote in large numbers. The Goa CM who was speaking exclusively to Republic on the same also expressed his confidence over the victory of BJP in the Goa elections. He asserted that the party has done a lot for the people in the state and thus a huge number of votes are expected for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The way in which the party workers and I have campaigned in the state, I am confident that BJP will win the Goa elections with a huge majority. Also, we have done good work for infrastructure and human development and I believe people will vote for development", he said.

Further calling the polling day a "big day" for BJP, he also informed about receiving a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who extended his best wishes on the elections day. Speaking on it, the chief minister, "Today being an important day, I would like to appeal to all the Goa people to go out and cast their vote for a stable government."

Goa elections commence on Monday

Meanwhile, with Bharatiya Janata Party being the incumbent government in Goa, opposition parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Congress are also contesting in the ongoing assembly polls in the coastal state. In this regard, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal also took to his Twitter and urged the people of Goa to cast their vote. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made his appeal to the voters to vote in record numbers to celebrate the festival of democracy.

Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, voting has begun for the 40 seats spread across North and South Goa in a single phase on Monday which will take place between 7 AM and 6 PM. Among these, a crucial constituency is Sanquelim which will be contested by the incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who is seeking re-election. The seat that he has been holding since 2012 holds major prominence for the Sawant.

Image: ANI/PTI