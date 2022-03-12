Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tenders Resignation To Governor; Swearing-in Date Yet To Be Decided

As the Goa BJP is all set to form the Government in the state with the help of the Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) and some independent MLAs, the Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Saturday tendered his resignation to the Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.



Talking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Sawant said, "The procedure to form the new government has begun. The House would be dissolved on Monday. The Central observer will arrive in Goa to decide the date of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government."

Met the Hon'ble Governor Shri @psspillaigov ji at Raj Bhavan today to hand over my resignation letter. The Hon'ble Governor has appointed me as the caretaker CM until the further process. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NBRy398Xlr — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 12, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 20 seats in the 40-seat Goa assembly and fell short of a majority by one seat. However, the party will form the Government with the help of the MGP, that won two seats, and three independent candidates. The Goa in-charge of BJP said on Thursday that the BJP will form a full majority government with the help of MGP and three independent MLAs, Antonio Vas, Chandrakant Shetye and Alex Reginald, reported ANI.



The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa after winning 20 seats; Congress came second with 11 seats; independent candidates emerged victorious in three seats; AAP and MGP both won two seats and others posted victories in two seats.

CM Pramod Sawant holds meeting with 20 BJP MLAs to ascertain reasons for loss in assembly elections

Meanwhile, Pramod Sawant held a meeting with the 20 MLAs who lost the elections to discuss the reasons behind the loss. "20 candidates of the BJP, who could not win, were called for a meeting and reviewed why they could not win. ''Today was the last cabinet meeting of the tenure. We thanked everyone. We also took a resolution to dissolve the assembly from March 14 as tenure is ending...The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be decided by the central observer," Sawant had said earlier in the day as quoted by ANI.

Today was the last cabinet meeting of the tenure. We thanked everyone. We also took a resolution to dissolve the assembly from March 14 as tenure is ending...Swearing-in ceremony of new govt will be decided by the central observer: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/sQZ6XVTenF — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

According to the vote share numbers released by the Election Commission, BJP got 33.31 percentage votes share followed by Congress (23.46 percent), MGP (7.60 per cent), AAP (6.77) and Trinamool Congress (5.21 per cent).



This will be the third straight term for the BJP in Goa. In 2017, the party was able to muster up the numbers after 10 MLAs from the Congress crossed over to the BJP. The Congress, inspite emerging as the single largest party wasnt able to form the Government.

Image: PTI