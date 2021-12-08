In a fresh attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC Govt ahead of Goa polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday urged local people not to visit Kolkata "even by mistake". This was also in reference to the post-poll violence that rocked the state after the results of Assembly Elections 2021 were declared back in May. Without taking any names, he also slammed supporters of TMC and others for comparing the party supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to goddess Shantadurga.

Sawant was addressing a gathering at Ponda town after inducting former Congress MLA Ravi Naik in the BJP.

"Someone comes from Delhi (referring to AAP), TMC comes and MGP ties up with them (for upcoming Goa polls). Our people don't go to Delhi. And don't go to Kolkata, even by mistake. I am telling you the truth. Don't dare to go there (Kolkata). Do you know what happened there post the recent elections (in West Bengal)? Do you want that kind of violence in Goa?” Sawant asked.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP's Goa in-charge for polls Devendra Fadanavis was present along with Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade. The chief minister further accused both the parties (TMC and AAP) of telling 'blatant lies' in the run-up to the Goa polls, due in February next year.

Goa CM slams TMC for comparing CM Mamata to Goddess

Without taking the name of CM Banerjee, Sawant said that some leaders are describing her as bigger than goddess Shantadurga.

“Have they turned insane? They are comparing her (Mamata) to the goddess. We have to tell them that she cannot be compared with our goddess Shantadurga,” he commented.

Sawant said Goa is a cultured state where Goans treat Muslims, Hindus, and Christians as brothers and sisters. 'Here no one kills anyone or commits atrocities on anyone,' he added. The chief minister also claimed that 500 people arrive from Kolkata in Goa by train every day and 'are paid Rs 500 per day'.

West Bengal post-poll violence- Ongoing investigation update

The Calcutta high court has ordered both the CBI and the SIT to produce updated investigation reports by December 23 on the West Bengal post-poll violence case. The December 23 date was scheduled for the case's next hearing. Recently, the Calcutta High Court accepted the latest status report presented by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Court to look into incidents other than murder, rape, and crimes against women that occurred after the West Bengal assembly elections were declared in May 2021.