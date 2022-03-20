Goa CM Sawant & Vishwajit Rane Meet Amit Shah Ahead Of BJP's Legislative Party Meeting

Even after winning half of the seats in the Goa assembly election, the BJP's legislative party meeting in Goa has yet to be convened. But the recent developments are paving the way for the government's formation as Goa's caretaker CM Pramod Sawant and Vishwajit Rane met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, PTI reported.

While speaking with PTI, Vishwajit Rane, a former state health minister, said that the meeting took place on Saturday. According to the PTI, party sources said that Amit Shah had asked Sawant and Rane to meet him together in New Delhi.

Vishwajit Rane, who won from the Valpoi segment, is seen as one of the top contenders for the post of Chief Minister of Goa, along with the current caretaker CM Pramod Sawant.

Rane is the son of Pratapsingh Raoji Rane, who is a former INC Chief Minister of Goa. BJP sources confirmed to PTI that in the recent past, Rane had voiced his desire for the CM's post.

Party sources told PTI, "Both the leaders (Sawant and Rane) met Shah together and discussed various issues related to Goa." It was confirmed that BJP president J P Nadda was also present during the meeting.

Pramod Sawant will be our CM: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Subhash Phal Desai asserted on Saturday that there is no argument on the topic because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Pramod Sawant will continue to lead the government in the state, despite rumours that he is the BJP's choice for the post of Goa CM. He stated that the BJP is a party of disciplined workers and that the swearing-in event will be decided soon.

He also stated that the swearing-in ceremony has been postponed "because of Shigmo Utsav" being celebrated in Goa but will be held at the earliest.

"The swearing-in ceremony will be held in three to four days. Besides Holi, Goans are celebrating Shigmotsav, which is very close to the people of Goa. We will follow the schedules given by the party high command and the swearing-in ceremony would be immediately held," Subhash Desai stated.

The BJP's parliamentary board, the top decision-making body of the party, is yet to formally declare the name of the next Goa CM. Sawant on Wednesday met with PM Modi along with BJP state in-charge CT Ravi, state President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, and Satish Dhond to discuss the formation of the next government.

It is important to mention that BJP has 20 seats in the Goa Assembly with one seat short of the majority. However, two MLAs from Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independent MLAs have already given their support to BJP.