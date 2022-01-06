Goa Congress Spokesperson Joins TMC; Cites 'directionless Leadership' Of Party As Reason

In a major blow to Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik has resigned from her post in the party as the spokesperson and also from her primary membership, and joined Trinamool Congress. Naik after tendering her resignation to GPCC president Girish Chodankar joined TMC on the same day in the presence of the party's state in-charge Mahua Moitra in an event.

With heavy heart & after thinking consciously , I have decided to end my short but fruitful inning in @INCGoa. I have sent my resignation to @girishgoa pic.twitter.com/6AP314wmWq — Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik (@RaakhiNaik) January 5, 2022

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Naik announced her resignation and said that she has started to get "despondent in the party owing to the directionless leadership", which prompted her to resign from the party. Meanwhile, after joining Goa TMC, she said that she has been assured of no compromise with the development of Sanguem and its people.

Notably, this major development came within 2 months after she joined Goa Congress after she served as the Vice President of Shiv Sena in the coastal state for four long years. However, after facing similar challenges, she decided to join Congress. However, it now seems like Naik is facing the same type of setbacks here as well.

I have decided to join @AITC4Goa TMC only after getting firm assurance from them that there will be no compromise on development of #Sanguem & also commitment from the party to stand by Sanguenkars through thick and thin. — Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik (@RaakhiNaik) January 5, 2022

Slamming Congress for shutting down party members after raising voice against wrongdoings, she said, "Today's government is not only incompetent but also highly insensitive. There is zero consideration for women and minorities, jobs assigned for the youth are sold to the highest bidder. My fight has always been on ideologies, and I will continue to raise my voice against the failures of the government. We want development and I want the issues faced by my people of Sanguem solved. For that, we have to send this administration home, and only TMC can do that."

While speaking to PTI, she also said that the Congress leaders in Goa are working against what national leaders like Priyanka Gandhi had been preaching and thus called the local leadership "directionless".

Series of resignation in Goa Congress

In a series of setbacks to the Goa Congress unit, the party has been facing several resignations over the past few months with just a month for the state assembly elections. Earlier in December, three-time MLA from South Goa's Curtorim constituency, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco also tendered his resignation from the party as well as state Assembly.

This also came as a major shock as Lourenco's name was already included in the first list of candidates for the state Assembly polls slated for the month of February. It was also speculated that the three-time MLA may soon join Trinamool Congress in the coming days.

(With PTI inputs, Image: Twitter/@RakhiNaik)