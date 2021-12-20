Last Updated:

Goa Congress Working Chief Aleixo Reginaldo Resigns From State Assembly, May Join TMC

Aleixo Lourenco submitted his resignation letter to Legislative Secretary Namrata Ulman on Monday and further gave air to speculations on his plans to join TMC.

In a major setback for the Goa Congress Committee, working president for the party unit in the coastal state, Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco has resigned as an MLA from the party and the state Assembly as well. His resignation came days after he was announced as a candidate from the Curtorim constituency for the Indian National Congress. 

Notably, Aleixo Lourenco submitted his resignation letter to Legislative Secretary Namrata Ulman on Monday and further gave air to the speculations on his plans to join the Trinamool Congress. 

With the working president's sudden resignation, there are only two MLAs left in the state assembly - Digambar Kamat and Pratapsingh Rane. Earlier on December 16, the first list of candidates for Goa Assembly elections was released by the Goa Congress Committee, fielding former CM Digambar Kamat from Margao, Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim, and Altone D'Costa from the Quepem seat.

In a major blow to the Congress ahead of the elections, a series of resignations by several former Congress leaders making their way out of the grand old party has created a disturbance in the party. In a recent move, former Goa CM and MP Ravi Naik tendered his resignation from the party. 

Earlier in September, former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro also resigned as the party MLA and subsequently joined TMC. 

