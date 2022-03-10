Goa Election 2022: BJP to hold meeting at party HQ at 4 PM to discuss poll results

As the results for Goa assembly polls are set to be announced today, BJP is set to hold a meeting at its party headquarters at Goa at 4.p.m. The meeting is set to see all BJP candidates including BJP Goa president Sadanand Tanavade, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi take part and discuss the election result.

The counting of votes for Goa election 2022 takes place today. South Goa Collector, Ruchika Katyal, provided details on arrangements made for the counting of votes. "Postal ballots will be taken to counting halls. Counting should begin in the next 40 minutes. Proper arrangements are made for counting", Ruchika Katyal said.

At the outset of the results, Goa CM Pramod Sawant offered prayers at Shree Datta Mandir in his constituency, Sanquelim.

Ahead of vote counting, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Tanawade performed Puja at the Panaji's BJP office. State BJP Secretary Satish Dhond reportedly performed the puja and Sawant joined the same.

Goa Election 2022: Key candidates to watch out for

A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly states. Some of the key candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of BJP, Congress leader Digambar Kamat, former CMs Churchill Alemao of TMC and BJP's Ravi Naik, independent candidate Laxmikant Parsekar, former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP), and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker.

To form the government, any party of alliance needs at least 21 seats. Exit polls on Monday forecast a hung Assembly in Goa. Apart from the traditional rivals in the state, BJP, and Congress, the TMC and AAP are also trying their luck in the election.

Throughout the election campaign, BJP has exuded confidence about winning the polls and setting up a government in Goa. Earlier during polling, the Goa CM spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the same also expressed his confidence over BJP winning the Goa elections. He insisted that the party expects a huge number of votes as it has done a lot for the people of Goa.

He said, "The way in which the party workers and I have campaigned in the state, I am confident that BJP will win the Goa elections with a huge majority. Also, we have done good work for infrastructure and human development and I believe people will vote for development."