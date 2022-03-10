Last Updated:

Goa Election 2022: Check Party Wise, Constituency Wise List Of Winning Candidates

In the Goa elections 2022, the ruling BJP has secured a decisive victory by winning 20 of the 40 seats in the Assembly. Check party-wise list of winners here.

Goa Election 2022

In the Goa elections 2022, the ruling BJP has secured a decisive victory by winning 20 of the 40 seats in the Assembly. The results were announced on Thursday, March 10, projecting that the vote share of the saffron party has significantly gone up in the state. This will be the second consecutive time when the party will be forming the government in Goa.

Out of all the opposition parties, Congress has confined its winning tally to 11; Aam Aadmi Party has secured only two seats, while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak has two and Goa Forward Party has one. Earlier in the day, incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant registered victory in the Sanquelim constituency. After a tough fight with Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani, he secured 11,561 votes.

Party wise list of winning candidates

Constituency

 Winning Candidate

Winning Party

Aldona

Carlos Alvares Ferreira

Indian National Congress

Benaulim

Venzy Viegas

Aam Aadmi Party

 

Bicholim

Dr Chandrakant Shetya

Independent

Calangute

Michael Vincent Lobo

Indian National Congress

Canacona

Ramesh Tawadkar

Bharatiya Janata Party

 

Cortalim

Antonio Vas

Independent

Cumbarjua

 Rajesh Faldessai

Indian National Congress

Cuncolim

 Alemao Yuri

Indian National Congress

 

Curchorem

 Nilesh Cabral

Bharatiya Janata Party

Curtorim

 Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco

Independent

Dabolim

Mauvin Helidoro Godhino

Bharatiya Janata Party

Fatorda

Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party

Maem

 Premendra Vishnu Shet

Bharatiya Janata Party

 

Mandrem

 Jit Vinayak Arolkar

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak

Mapusa

Joshua Peter DeSouza

Bharatiya Janata Party

Marcaim

Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak

Margao

Digambar Kamat

Indian National Congress

Mormugao

Sankalp Amonkar

Indian National Congress

Navelim

Ulhas Tuenkar

Bharatiya Janata Party

 

Nuvem

 Aleixo Sequeira

Indian National Congress

 

Panaji

Atanasio Monserrate

Bharatiya Janata Party

Pernem

 Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar

Bharatiya Janata Party

Ponda

Ravi Naik

Bharatiya Janata Party

 

Poriem

 Deviya Vishwajit Rane

Bharatiya Janata Party

Porvorim

 Rohan Khaunte

Bharatiya Janata Party

Priol

Govind Shepu Gaude

Bharatiya Janata Party

Quepem

Altone D'Costa

Indian National Congress

 

Saligao

Kedar Jayprakash Naik

Indian National Congress

Sanguem

 Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai

Bharatiya Janata Party

Sanquelim

Dr Pramod Sawant

Bharatiya Janata Party

Sanvordem

 Ganesh Gaonkar

Bharatiya Janata Party

Siolim

Delilah Michael Lobo

Indian National Congress

Siroda

 Subhash Shirodkar

Bharatiya Janata Party

St. Andre

 Viresh Mukesh Borkar

Revolutionary Goans Party

 

St.Cruz

 Rodolfo Louis Fernandes

Indian National Congress

Taleigao

Jennifer Monserrate

Bharatiya Janata Party

 

Tivim

 Nilkanth Ramnath Halarankar

Bharatiya Janata Party

Valpoi

 Vishwajit Pratasingh Rane

Bharatiya Janata Party

Vasco-Da-Gama

Krishna V. Salkar

Bharatiya Janata Party

 

Velim

 Cruz Silva

Aam Aadmi Party
