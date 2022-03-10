Goa Election 2022: Check Party Wise, Constituency Wise List Of Winning Candidates

In the Goa elections 2022, the ruling BJP has secured a decisive victory by winning 20 of the 40 seats in the Assembly. The results were announced on Thursday, March 10, projecting that the vote share of the saffron party has significantly gone up in the state. This will be the second consecutive time when the party will be forming the government in Goa.

Out of all the opposition parties, Congress has confined its winning tally to 11; Aam Aadmi Party has secured only two seats, while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak has two and Goa Forward Party has one. Earlier in the day, incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant registered victory in the Sanquelim constituency. After a tough fight with Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani, he secured 11,561 votes.

Party wise list of winning candidates