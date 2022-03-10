Goa Election 2022: Check Party Wise, Constituency Wise List Of Winning Candidates

Quick links:
In the Goa elections 2022, the ruling BJP has secured a decisive victory by winning 20 of the 40 seats in the Assembly. The results were announced on Thursday, March 10, projecting that the vote share of the saffron party has significantly gone up in the state. This will be the second consecutive time when the party will be forming the government in Goa.
Out of all the opposition parties, Congress has confined its winning tally to 11; Aam Aadmi Party has secured only two seats, while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak has two and Goa Forward Party has one. Earlier in the day, incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant registered victory in the Sanquelim constituency. After a tough fight with Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani, he secured 11,561 votes.
|
Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|
Winning Party
|
Aldona
|
Carlos Alvares Ferreira
|
Indian National Congress
|
Benaulim
|
Venzy Viegas
|
Aam Aadmi Party
|
Bicholim
|
Dr Chandrakant Shetya
|
Independent
|
Calangute
|
Michael Vincent Lobo
|
Indian National Congress
|
Canacona
|
Ramesh Tawadkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Cortalim
|
Antonio Vas
|
Independent
|
Cumbarjua
|Rajesh Faldessai
|
Indian National Congress
|
Cuncolim
|Alemao Yuri
|
Indian National Congress
|
Curchorem
|Nilesh Cabral
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Curtorim
|Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco
|
Independent
|
Dabolim
|
Mauvin Helidoro Godhino
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Fatorda
|
Vijai Sardesai
|
Goa Forward Party
|
Maem
|Premendra Vishnu Shet
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Mandrem
|Jit Vinayak Arolkar
|
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak
|
Mapusa
|
Joshua Peter DeSouza
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Marcaim
|
Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar
|
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak
|
Margao
|
Digambar Kamat
|
Indian National Congress
|
Mormugao
|
Sankalp Amonkar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Navelim
|
Ulhas Tuenkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Nuvem
|Aleixo Sequeira
|
Indian National Congress
|
Panaji
|
Atanasio Monserrate
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Pernem
|Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Ponda
|
Ravi Naik
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Poriem
|Deviya Vishwajit Rane
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Porvorim
|Rohan Khaunte
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Priol
|
Govind Shepu Gaude
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Quepem
|
Altone D'Costa
|
Indian National Congress
|
Saligao
|
Kedar Jayprakash Naik
|
Indian National Congress
|
Sanguem
|Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Sanquelim
|
Dr Pramod Sawant
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Sanvordem
|Ganesh Gaonkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Siolim
|
Delilah Michael Lobo
|
Indian National Congress
|
Siroda
|Subhash Shirodkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
St. Andre
|Viresh Mukesh Borkar
|
Revolutionary Goans Party
|
St.Cruz
|Rodolfo Louis Fernandes
|
Indian National Congress
|
Taleigao
|
Jennifer Monserrate
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Tivim
|Nilkanth Ramnath Halarankar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Valpoi
|Vishwajit Pratasingh Rane
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Vasco-Da-Gama
|
Krishna V. Salkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Velim
|Cruz Silva
|
Aam Aadmi Party