Goa Election 2022: Cong Directs DK Shivakumar To Reach State Amid 'resort Politics' Fear

With a prediction of setback, Congress has instructed Karnataka party leader DK Shivakumar to head to Goa after the Exit poll. Reportedly, there are high possibilities of resort politics in Goa. It is important to mention here that Congress' Goa election 2022 candidates, ahead of the voting, had taken a pledge of loyalty to the party in the presence of its senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The results of the Goa Election 2022 will be out on March 10, while the results of exit polls have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress-led alliance. There is also a possibility of a hung assembly in the coastal state.

Amidst this, DK Shivakumar spoke to Republic TV and said, "People want a change. They want Congress party. People will respond to Congress party and we will make a difference in Uttrakhand, Punjab and Goa. My entire team of Karnataka is there in Goa. In order to support my team, I will go to Goa today."

Congress will lead in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. Our party will come to power with majority in Goa. I will be in Goa to help my party leaders there: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on #GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/9tAXYBPfkJ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also likely to open its account in the state. As per the P-MARQ exit poll prediction, the ruling BJP and Congress-GFP alliance are projected to win 13-17 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever with the possibility of bagging 2-6 seats, with a vote share of 15.5%. Meanwhile, TMC-MGP could garner a vote share of 10.1% and win 2-4 seats.

Congress devises plan to avert poaching

After directing DK Shivakumar to reach Goa, the Congress party has also devised a post-poll strategy to avert attempts of its legislators being poached, sources told Republic TV.

On March 5, AICC Goa in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, and state Congress president Girish Chodankar and other key leaders met Rahul Gandhi in the national capital to discuss the election scenario. As per sources, Congress' senior observers for Goa polls P Chidambaram and Dinesh Gundu Rao are already in Goa, making plans to shift the MLAs who could be elected on March 10 to a "safe place".

The actions from the grand old party is coming citing 2017 election results, where BJP had suffered a big blow but staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar, who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant succeeded him as the CM.