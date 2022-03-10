Goa Election 2022: Congress Seeks Guv's Appointment For 3pm Today Ahead Of Poll Verdict

The Congress Party has asked for an appointment with the Goa Governor, P.S. Sreedharan Pillai for 3 pm, Thursday. However, there has been no appointment given yet. Congress party is confident that they will be able to get the majority and after learning from the mistakes made in the last election, the appointment has been asked in advance.



Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar told ANI the party has sought an appointment with the Governor on Thursday. The Congress has fielded experienced campaigners like Karnataka Congress President, DK Shivakumar and P Chidambaram to pivot the situation in case of any party not getting a clear majority as projected in the Exit Polls.



To prevent any overtures to poach the Congress contestants, they have been asked to stay at a hotel. Moreover, the party leaders have created communication channels with leaders in the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to keep BJP at bay and prevent them to form the Government.

"We will get a majority. BJP is very much known for poaching. That is the reason we have asked all our MLAs to stay in a private hotel at Margao," informed D K Shivakumar. P Chidambaram held a meeting with the leaders of Congress' alliance partner, Goa Forward Party (GFP) at the Margao hotel.

Goa has witnessed a multi-cornered contest with AAP and TMC also fighting it out with the traditional rivals Congress and BJP. BJP is fighting on all the 40 seats while Congress has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP). The TMC has partnered with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).



In the assembly polls in 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party however the BJP was able to swiftly muster a majority with the help of regional parties and independent MLAs. BJP was also able to poach 10 MLAs from Congress before forming the Government.



The counting is due on Thursday, March 10 will begin at 8 am, with over 1500 officials deputed to administer the counting process. The voting for the Goa assembly election was held in a single phase on February 14.