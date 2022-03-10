Goa Election 2022: Independent Candidate Shetye Wins Bicholim; Pledges Support To BJP

In Goa Election 2022, Independent candidate Dr Chandrakant Shetye won from the Bicholim seat with over 37.12% vote share. He has further declared his support to the BJP.

As counting of votes is currently underway for the Goa Assembly Elections along with four other states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to win after a neck-to-neck fight with the Congress-led alliance. The state witnessed a multi-cornered contest, with AAP and TMC also in the fray.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has won the Sanquelim seat after a fight with Dharmesh Saglani of Congress. CM Sawant won the seat with 47.2% vote share, while Saglani bagged 45.62% of the vote share. CM Sawant, who reached the counting centre in the coastal state on Thursday morning, told reporters that BJP will form the government in Goa and will also take MGP and independent candidates with them. So far, BJP has claimed the support of 3 independent candidates in the Goa elections.

"BJP will form the government in Goa; We will take MGP and independent candidates with us", said Goa CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant.

Furthermore, AAP has won two seats in Goa. As per the latest trend, BJP and Congress have won 1 seat each and lead on 18 and 10 seats respectively.

Witnessing Congress' abysmal performance, Congress leader Michael Lobo said, "We had thought that we will win but we have to accept the people's mandate. We have got 12 seats, BJP has got 18 seats. We will work strongly as the opposition. Congress will have to work hard to win the confidence of people."

Breaking‼️

AAP registers its first victories in Goa!

AAP's Capt @VenzyViegas wins in Benaulim

AAP's Engr Cruz Silva wins in Velim pic.twitter.com/KwKHoRlIxu — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) March 10, 2022

The election for the 40-Goa member Assembly was held in a single phase on February 14. The BJP fought the election on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.